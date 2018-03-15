Atlanta Pops celebrates ‘Irish Heart’ in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY — The Atlanta Pops Orchestra will perform with Irish singer (and former Celtic Woman member) Chloë Agnew on a spring tour featuring a program entitled “An Irish Heart.” The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Arts Center.

The March concert will feature Agnew singing Celtic Woman favorites, including “When You Believe,”“Danny Boy,” “You Raise Me Up” and “The Prayer” with Dermot Kiernan, plus Irish folk songs, hits from Broadway, movie classics and debut performances of original music by Agnew. The concert will also feature a performance by Riverdance alumni.

“I am honored and thrilled to once again be with my Atlanta Pops family and our ‘An Irish Heart’ tour,” Agnew says. “It is such a joy to share the stage every night with Maestro Jason Altieri and these incredible musicians. And it’s also very special to be joined by my dear friends, renowned Irish tenor Dermot Kiernan and world champion and former ‘Riverdance’ lead Scott Porter — they are such a wonderful addition to the show.

“Together, we promise you an evening of stories, laughs and uplifting music to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face.”

“After enjoying such tremendous success on last year’s tour, we are excited to be getting back on the road with Chloë Agnew,” Atlanta Pops Music Director Jason Altieri says. “We have included some of the old favorites on the program and Chloë has added some wonderful new tunes to the show that we have enjoyed putting together. Collaborating with her is great fun — and as we continue this beautiful partnership, I know audiences will continue to be thrilled by this unique musical experience.”

Tickets range from $30 to $52.50, and can be purchased online at www.paramountartscenter.com, by visiting the box office at 1300 Winchester Avenue in Ashland or by calling 606-324-0007. Final ticket price includes a $1 per ticket historic restoration fee.

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Paramount Arts Center with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Support is also provided by the Paramount Woman’s Association and private donations.

