Nominations sought for veterans hall of fame

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and who continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation.

“Our veterans deserve the highest praise and recognition for the sacrifices they have made to serve our country,” says Rep. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott).

Those with a veteran in their life who deserves to hold a place in the hall of fame are encouraged to nominate them. The program sets the standard for recognizing the contributions of Ohio’s veterans, especially what they have accomplished beyond their military service, Johnson says.

To be considered, an eligible veteran must meet the following criteria: must be a past or current Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character. Deadline to nominate an individual is June 1. Guidelines and more information are available at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html, along with a form to fill out and mail in as a part of the nomination packet.

“Nominate a veteran today, and honor their post-military accomplishments,” Johnson says. “I know the men and women accepted will be grateful for and humbled by the recognition. Our veterans have earned so much more than we as a society have given them, but the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is one way we can thank them for heeding the call to duty and protecting us as families, neighbors, communities and as a nation.”

