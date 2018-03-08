Mother, daughter team for Celebrity Chefs desserts

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

What’s a gala dinner event without dessert? The mother-and-daughter team of Julie Blackburn and Alyssa Logan, co-owners of ’83 Sweets Cupcake Bakery, return for their fourth consecutive year, and will again provide delicious desserts for the 6 p.m. event.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

The most fun experience was, by far, our win on The Food Network’s show, Cupcake Wars, with Cody Simpson in our 2013 episode.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Our family is originally from the area, but we moved to Scioto County in 1996.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Our fav is always CAKE!

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO GOOD, AND WHY?

Our family. We are fourth generation bakery operators and owners, and it all started with our great-grandmother who worked in a bakery on 4th Street in Portsmouth.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Our very first year was so memorable because we were so welcomed and met so many new people who we are still friends with today.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

We’re bringing the cupcakes!

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

