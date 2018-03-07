Davis plans sweet finale for Celebrity Chefs dinner

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

What’s a gala dinner event without dessert? Karen Davis, owner and Master Chocolatier behind Kakao Konfections, will prepare the desserts for the 6 p.m. event.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

I love cooking with kids, and worked several years with PAALS International and chocolate cooking schools.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

I’ve been here most of my life.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Chocolate, of course.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

My family inspires me to do well, because I want them to be proud of me.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

The year I was a Celebrity Chef, they had a giant alligator cake as the dessert for the New Orleans-themed event, and meeting the other chefs.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

I have made a fabulous chocolate star sculpture for the dessert table.

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_CCD-2018-Small-Marquee-01-2.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_rsz_karen_davis.jpg