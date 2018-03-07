Concert series begins at museum

The Southern Ohio Museum’s live music concerts series kicks off Sunday with “An Afternoon with Beethoven.”

The 2 p.m. concert is part of the museum’s collaboration and partnership with the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and is underwritten by Jan and Bard Suverkrop.

While the concert will feature many Beethoven standards, the musicians are expected to also perform classical favorites from other well-known masters, according to Charlotte Gordon, artistic director for the museum.

Tickets for the season’s first concert are $8 for general admission; $6 for museum members, students and seniors; and free to museum patron members. The museum is located in downtown Portsmouth at 825 Gallia Street. Call 740-354-5629 or visit www.somacc.com. The next classical concert is scheduled for April 8.

Other concerts scheduled at the museum is the jazz concert series at 7 p.m. on March 23 and April 13. These concerts are also made possible because of the museum’s collaboration with the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Students with the museum’s Cirque D’Art will help Scioto County revelers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with aerial performance March 16-17 during the observance of the Irish holiday and Celtic dancing celebration at Port City Cafe and Pub, 424 Chillicothe St. in Portsmouth. For performance times, call Port City at 740-355-9015.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Piano.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Southern-Ohio-Museum.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Charlotte-Gordon.jpg