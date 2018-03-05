Robinson, Montavon return as buffet chefs

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Will Robinson and Nick Montavon will be cooking up a five-star buffet for an audience of more than 350 people during the 2018 Celebrity Chef Dinner, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.. Robinson is the head chef at Patties and Pints Bar and Grill, and owner of Will Robinson Cooking for a Cause. Montavon is director of food services and transportation for The Counseling Center.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Robinson: My fondest cooking memory is making dishes for celebrities in my Columbus days at the Brownstone on Main.

Montavon: I love cooking with my wife. We make such a great team in the kitchen, and have mastered a few dishes together.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Robinson: My entire life.

Montavon: I’ve lived and worked in this great community all my life.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Robinson: Oh, man, there’s so much good food out there. But, really, it would have to be anything cooked with love.

Montavon: I’m a fan of anything barbecue.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO GOOD, AND WHY?

Robinson: God and my mother. All day, every day. That is our law.

Montavon: My wife and kids are my biggest inspiration. I aspire for them to be proud of my work, and I want my kids to be happy and successful in all of their endeavors.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Robinson: Seeing all the outstanding desserts over the years.

Montavon: I love when Will and I put a new batch of something together and get that first taste. When you create something that hits the taste buds for the first time. It tastes really good, and you know people will love it. It is quite the experience.

WILL YOU BE SERVING APPETIZERS?

Robinson: No appetizer here, I will be working with Nick Montavon on the main buffet!

Montavon: I won’t be cooking any appetizers, but I will definitely be enjoying them all. You’ll find me in the kitchen making the main buffet with Will Robinson.

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

