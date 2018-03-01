Mother-and-son team featured as celebrity chefs

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of the mother/son duo of Dawn Scott and Sean Little. Dawn is vice president at Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home, and Sean is an eighth-grade student at Wheelersburg Middle School.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Scott: That would have to be making 400 servings of broccoli soup for last year’s event. That was so exciting.

Little: I love making meals with my Mimi, Sharon Scott.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

We are lifelong, born and raised Scioto County residents.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Scott: I love lobster.

Little: I think baklava is the best.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

Scott: Of course, it would have to be my fabulous parents and my pastor, the late Rev. Carl Beck.

Little: My Pappy, Ralph Scott.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

We love the fact that so many of our friends were in attendance to support us last year.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

We’ll be making curry dip with veggies.

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

