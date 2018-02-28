Husband-and-wife team featured as celebrity chefs

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of Sam and Joyce Peters, owners of Patter Fam Foods, Patter Fam Sauces, The Pastor’s Pantry Cooking School and Simply Coffee.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Cooking seven-course meals at our cooking school, and sharing the gospel of good taste with our customers.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

We’ve been here 18 years.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Cajun and Creole are the favorites.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

God has so abundantly blessed us, and we love sharing His blessings with others.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

We enjoyed meeting so many wonderful “foodies.”

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

We’re making Margarita popcorn

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_CCD-2018-Small-Marquee-01-12.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Sam-and-Joyce.jpg