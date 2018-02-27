Husband-and-wife team featured as celebrity chefs

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 children each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of Malissa Sarver, Registered Dietician at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, and Steve Sarver, chief RNFA cardiothoracic surgery at KDMC.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Malissa: Anytime I’m cooking with my two young sons is a great time. Cooking is a life skill, and I’m happy to pass the knowledge down my mom taught me to them and show them healthy food really tastes great when done right.

Steve: When I was a young boy, my family and I would camp often. My grandparents would go camping also, and my grandmother would teach me how to make homemade biscuits. We would also make camp pies in the evening on an open fire.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Malissa: I am originally from West Portsmouth, but went to school at Marshall University and lived in West Virginia for many years and had the opportunity to move back to the area four years ago.

Steve: I am from Huntington, W.Va., and moved here with our family about four years ago to be closer to my wife’s family so the kids would grow up cousins and family.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Malissa: Homemade enchiladas and Greek vegetarian Dolmathes are some of my favorites, but I love many foods.

Steve: My wife’s salmon with homemade dill caper sauce. I also really enjoy my mother-in-law’s biscuits, gravy and fried chicken.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

Malissa: My parents have always been advocates to improve and support their community. Also, my husband and I are both very goal oriented. Whenever I come up with a new idea, and I am always cooking up something, he always encourages me. Just like starting Ohio River Valley T1D, my husband encouraged me and the people living with type 1 diabetes inspire me, including my 4-year-old son.

Steve: My parents are who helped form what my moral compass is today. When I was growing up, my dad would always tell me to “always do the right thing and you’ll have no regrets.”

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Malissa: When Steve and I were helping sell raffle tickets with William McKinley last year. We had never met William prior to this, and he had such a warm personality and really was enthusiastic about helping with this community project.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Deviled Avocado Eggs, they’re a real gem!

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_CCD-2018-Small-Marquee-01-11.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_rsz_maliss_and_steve.jpg