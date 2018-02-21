Celebrity chefs on tap for annual dinner, auction

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale now. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club. The Summer Outreach Club is a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, and motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes, mentor and support more than 120 kids each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of Mary Arnzen and Debbie Daniels from Southern Ohio Medical Center. Arnzen is the major gifts and planned giving officer, and Daniels is the medical staff liaison for SOMC.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Arnzen: I love entering chili cookoffs.

Daniels: I always enjoy assisting my three sisters with Thanksgiving dinner and reminiscing about holidays past.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Arnzen: I have been in this area for 30 years. However, I grew up in a small town in Northwestern Ohio, Kalida. Since my time here in Portsmouth, I have sold Xerox copiers, been the director of the local Red Cross, and now work with the SOMC Development Foundation.

Daniels: I have lived in Scioto County all my life and worked in the community for over 30 years — Heartland of Portsmouth for 22 years in admissions and marketing, and eight years at SOMC.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Arnzen: — Rapid Fired Pizza

Daniels: Grilled salmon

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

Arnzen: I have always loved helping people, which was instilled in me by my mother. She had a huge heart and she is my inspiration.

Daniels: My grandmother has always been my inspiration. She was the kindest, most hard-working, religious woman who always put God and her family first.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Arnzen: I was involved as a chef the first year of Celebrity Chef and had a blast. I am so excited to be asked back.

Daniels: I always enjoy tasting the variety of appetizers and talking with all the wonderful chefs.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

The chefs will make salmon dip with crackers.

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef Dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_CCD-2018-Small-Marquee-01-9.jpg http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_rsz_mary_and_debbie-1.jpg