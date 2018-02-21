Husband-and-wife chefs prepare for annual dinner

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club, a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes and mentor, and support more than 120 kids each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of the husband-and-wife team of Bryan and Lori Davis, who will be cooking up some fun and great food this year. Bryan is a Scioto County Commissioner and co-owner of Sole Choice, and Lori is a community and children’s advocate.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Bryan and Lori: Our family consists of enthusiastic “foodies.” Every two months we host our Family Dinner Nights, where we come together and bring our newest favorite dish for everyone to devour. It’s a stretchy pants kind of night.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Bryan: I have lived here for 44 years and worked in manufacturing, and the shoelace and narrow fabrics business for 28 years.

Lori: I’ve lived in Portsmouth since attending SSU 28 years ago, and have years of service experience.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Bryan: Lori’s homemade Chicken Cordon Bleu

Lori: I say “yes please” to every soup.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

Bryan: My walk with Christ inspires me to help others and look for ways to leave my community better than I found it.

Lori: I live my life according to 1 John 4:11, “Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.”

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Bryan: The last time we were chefs, I was the happiest bacon distributor you’ve ever seen.

Lori: Being a small part of this meaningful fundraiser is a great honor. We are thrilled to support the Summer Outreach Program for our community’s children.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

Mary Poppins and Bert will serve “Spoonfuls of Sugar.” It’s sure to be Supercalifragilisticexpiali-delicious!

