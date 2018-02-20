Mother-daughter team slated as celebrity chefs

The Counseling Center’s 10th annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is March 13 at the SOMC Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. Tickets are now on sale. All proceeds benefit The Counseling Center’s Summer Outreach Club, a nine-week summer day camp that is free to children ages 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who teach classes and mentor, and support more than 120 kids each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

Among the Celebrity Chef teams participating in the 6 p.m. event is one comprised of Lisa and Tiffany Knauff of Gatti’s Pizza Portsmouth. Lisa owns and operates Gatti’s Pizza Portsmouth, and her daughter, Tiffany, is an education major in her senior year at Shawnee State University.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST COOKING MEMORY?

Lisa: As a kid, I loved cooking with my mom and learning to make her homemade spaghetti sauce.

Tiffany: My grandma, Judy Childers, is a superb cook and makes a delicious Red Velvet cake that we always have for Christmas. Spending time with her and learning to make this cake has been one of my favorite memories as it is a recipe I will treasure forever.

HOW LONG HAVE YOUR LIVED/WORKED IN THE COMMUNITY?

Lisa: I have lived in the community most of my entire life, and worked here more than 30 years.

Tiffany: i have lived here my entire 21 years, and have worked in the community, primarily through my parents’ restaurant, Gatti’s Pizza, for five years.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD?

Lisa: Of course, it’s pizza, ha ha! After all, I DO own a pizza restaurant.

Tiffany: My favorite type of food is Mexican.

WHAT OR WHO INSPIRES YOU TO DO WELL, AND WHY?

Lisa: My parents. My entire life they have always taught me respect for myself and others, and instilled in me the importance of hard work and strong moral values. I am forever grateful to have grown up with such wonderful parents.

Tiffany: My realtionship with God inspires me to do good, because I want to be a pleasing servant to Him. I know I’m not perfect, but I try my best.

WHAT IS YOUR FONDEST CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER MEMORY?

Lisa: Watching all the people of our community enjoy the great food and fellowship with each other.

Tiffany: The massive pig cake from our year as Celebrity Chefs during the Aloha event.

WHAT APPETIZER WILL YOU MAKE?

The chefs will make pizza fondue with a few types of fondues. One will be an original marinara, another will be based on their Meat Market pizza. Another one is a salsa and black bean. All will be served with famous Gatti’s breadsticks.

To purchase tickets for the Celebrity Chef Dinner or for more information, contact event chairperson Melissa Whitt at 740-351-2707.

