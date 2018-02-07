Nicole Eggert files sexual assault police report against Scott Baio

Nicole Eggert took Scott Baio’s advice and filed a police report against the “Charles in Charge” actor Tuesday.

The actress, who previously accused Baio of sexually assaulting her when she was between 14 and 17, spoke to Los Angeles police, lawyer Lisa Bloom told the New York Daily News.

“Nicole answered all of their questions and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor,” Bloom said in a statement to the Daily News.

“We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation. Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided those names to the police today.”

In late January, Eggert accused Baio of digitally penetrating her when she was 14, and said that the alleged assaults continued for several years, including sexual intercourse when she was 17.

“I was a willing participant to an extent. There was a lot of manipulation that went into it. It wasn’t a hold me down rape me situation, but I was 17,” Eggert said a few days later on Megyn Kelly’s talk show.

She also claimed that Baio threatened her to keep her quiet, saying that the show would be canceled if she told anyone about the assault.

Baio, who is 11 years older than Eggert, claims that the actress was 18 when they first had sexual intercourse.

In a Facebook live video, he called the claims “100 percent lies” and said that the encounter was consensual.

“I remember her calling me and asking me to come over and coming in my house one time, and seducing me,” Baio said. “Any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same.”

In a later interview on “Good Morning America,” Baio said he never even saw Eggert off set.

He also accused “Charles in Charge” cast member Alex Polinsky and Adam Karl, who both corroborated Eggert’s story, of lying, but couldn’t explain their motivation.

Polinsky confirmed Eggert’s claims to police, according to TMZ.

“We’ve been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities,” Baio’s rep told the site.

“It’s good that she finally has, even if it’s part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story.”

The LAPD would not confirm that Eggert had spoken to authorities.