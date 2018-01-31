KWTG! calendar of events

Yard Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 3, 8-1 pm

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre will hold a Multi-Family, Indoor Rummage Sale to benefit the Children’s Theatre Building Fund this Saturday.

3,500 square feet of clothes, coats, electronics, furniture, knick knacks, books, handbags. Visits for the kids from characters throughout the day including Captain America and other superheroes. Saturday, February 3rd, doors will open exactly at 8 am and remain open til 1 pm at 614 3rd Street, Portsmouth.

Chocolate class, Feb. 3

Spend an hour with us and learn 3 fun recipes with everyone’s favorite ingredient: CHOCOLATE! You’ll learn how to make a spicy fudge, hot chocolate bombs and how to sculpt using modeling chocolate. All the ingredients are included and you can take a small sample of each recipe home with you along with a recipe card for each station.

Sessions are 9-10 am & 11 am-noon, Saturday, February 3 at the Children’s Theatre Building, 614 3rd street in Portsmouth. Tickets are $12 and limited to 45 per session. You must choose your session when buying your ticket.

Everyone in attendance gets a chance to spin the chocolate wheel and win prizes. Hit the golden ticket and win a family, 4-pack of tickets to Willy Wonka, Jr. in March!

This event is kid and adult friendly and makes a great stop on the 2018 Mainstreet Portsmouth Chocolate Walk. If there are any unsold seats at the sessions, tickets will be available at the door that day. Karen Davis of Kakao Konfections will have a table of her famous chocolates on sale just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tickets on sale now at: http://events.eventzilla.net/e/chocolate-school-2018-2138944105

Paramount Arts Center upcoming shows

George Orwell’s 1984, Feb. 2 & 3, 7:30 pm

Cirque Zumazuma, Feb. 6, 7:30 pm

The Lightening Thief, Feb. 13, 7:30 pm

Shopkins LIVE!, Feb. 22, 6:30 pm