Portsmouth Library Events 2/5-2/9

Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of February 5- February 10, 2018!

Story Times:

Monday, February 5 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville

Tuesday, February 6 – Books N Play at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Tuesday, February 6 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Wednesday, February 7 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville

Wednesday, February 7 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday, February 8 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Thursday, February 8 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday, February 9 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday, February 9 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Wednesday, February 7 – Snowball Games at 4pm at Lucasville

Friday, February 9 – LEGO Fun at 3pm at Lucasville

Saturday, February 10 – Candy Heart Science at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Thursday, February 8 – Valentine Craft at 4pm at South Webster

Teen Programs:

Monday, February 5 – Minecraft at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Monday, February 5 – Clay Headphone Wrap Craft at 6pm at New Boston

Tuesday, February 6 – DIY Lip Balm Craft at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, February 7 – STEAM Gaming at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, February 8 – Science in Action at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Friday, February 9 – Gaming and Crafts at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Tuesday, February 6 – Adult Acrylic Painting Class at 5:30pm at South Webster

Wednesday, February 7 – Classic Movie Matinee at 2pm at Portsmouth

Computer Instruction Class – Class requires registration

(740-⁠354-⁠5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth:

Monday, February 5 – Microsoft Word at 11am

Tuesday, February 6 – Computer Basic at 1pm

Tuesday, February 6 – Job and Resume at 3pm

Thursday, February 8 – Tech Cafe at 11am

Thursday, February 8 – Windows 10 at 6pm

Friday, February 9 – One on One Tutorial at 11am

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116