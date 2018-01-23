Portsmouth Library Events 1/29-2/3

Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of January 29- February 3, 2018!

Story Times:

Monday, January 29 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville

Tuesday, January 30 – Books N Play at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Tuesday, January 30 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Wednesday, January 31 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville

Wednesday, January 31 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday, February 1 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Thursday, February 1 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday, February 2 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday, February 2 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Thursday, February 1 – Build It LEGO at 4pm at South Webster

Thursday, February 1 – Library Tote Bag Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston

Thursday, February 1 – Harry Potter Book Night at 5pm at Portsmouth

Friday, February 3 – Bookmark Craft 10am-4pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Wednesday, January 30 – Paper Plate Snow Globe at 4pm at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

Monday, January 29 – Dungeons and Dragons Club at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Monday, January 29 – Create Your Own Valentines at 4pm at Lucasville

Tuesday, January 30 – Minute to Win It Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, January 31 – STEAM Gaming at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, February 1 – Short Story Group at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Friday, February 2 – Gaming and Crafts at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Friday, February 2 – Fiction Book Group at 4pm at Portsmouth

Computer Instruction Class – Class requires registration

(740-⁠354-⁠5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth:

Monday, January 29 – Publisher at 11am

Tuesday, January 30 – Computer Basic at 1pm

Tuesday, January 30 – Devices at 3pm

Thursday, February 1 – Job and Resume at 6pm

Friday, February 2 – One on One Tutorial at 11am

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116