Portsmouth Library Events 1/29-2/3

Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of January 29- February 3, 2018!
Story Times:
Monday, January 29 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville
Tuesday, January 30 – Books N Play at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Tuesday, January 30 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg
Wednesday, January 31 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville
Wednesday, January 31 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Thursday, February 1 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg
Thursday, February 1 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth
Friday, February 2 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster
Friday, February 2 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston
Children Programs:
Thursday, February 1 – Build It LEGO at 4pm at South Webster
Thursday, February 1 – Library Tote Bag Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston
Thursday, February 1 – Harry Potter Book Night at 5pm at Portsmouth
Friday, February 3 – Bookmark Craft 10am-4pm at Portsmouth
Tween Programs:
Wednesday, January 30 – Paper Plate Snow Globe at 4pm at Portsmouth
Teen Programs:
Monday, January 29 – Dungeons and Dragons Club at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Monday, January 29 – Create Your Own Valentines at 4pm at Lucasville
Tuesday, January 30 – Minute to Win It Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Wednesday, January 31 – STEAM Gaming at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, February 1 – Short Story Group at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Friday, February 2 – Gaming and Crafts at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Adult Programs:
Friday, February 2 – Fiction Book Group at 4pm at Portsmouth
Computer Instruction Class – Class requires registration
(740-354-5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth:
Monday, January 29 – Publisher at 11am
Tuesday, January 30 – Computer Basic at 1pm
Tuesday, January 30 – Devices at 3pm
Thursday, February 1 – Job and Resume at 6pm
Friday, February 2 – One on One Tutorial at 11am
Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:
Lucasville: 740-259-6119
New Boston: 740-456-4412
Portsmouth: 740-354-5688
South Webster: 740-778-2122
Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116