‘Every Need Met’ empowers one to live life of abundance; Kathleen Sophia Coleman shows readers how to activate their faith, accept Jesus Christ

INDIANAPOLIS – It is Kathleen Sophia Coleman’s desire to see people living lives of joy and peace. A life without struggling, worrying or compromising their integrity trying to make ends meet. She believes that a life with “every need met” is a promise from God. With this, she releases “Every Need Met: Seven Steps to God’s Supernatural Provision” (published by WestBow Press), a book that illustrates God’s love and provision for all humanity.

According to Coleman, the seven steps in “Every Need Met” are based on biblical principles and are a sure method for receiving God’s supernatural provision for the world to see. Living a life of abundance is the believer’s birthright, and it is God’s good pleasure to provide it (Luke 12:32). It is a living testimony of his love and kindness.

“People are struggling every day. Fearful of losing or not acquiring that which they believe are necessary to live a joyous, peaceful life.” Coleman is positive that her book will be a powerful teaching and evangelism tool. It will make a great gift for anyone struggling with lack and insufficiency in any area of life. It is written to position and empower the believer and minister total salvation to the non-believer.

Along with the book’s inspirational message, the author also invites readers to join the “army of ENM,” as she says, “as we march forward manifesting and shining the supernatural provision of Father God. ENM is more than a book; it’s a movement. Welcome to the supernatural, end-time move of God.”

“Every Need Met: Seven Steps to God’s Supernatural Provision”

By Kathleen Sophia Coleman

Kathleen Sophia Coleman shows readers how to activate their faith, accept Jesus Christ

About the Author Kathleen Sophia Coleman is a minister, certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer and financial wellness coach. In 1996, she founded The International Evangelistic Prayer Ministry. She is the founder of Ms. Sophia’s House, a non-profit for girls 8-18. In 2009, she published her first book “Dispensation of Marriage,” written to position the single Christian woman for marriage. Coleman is a graduate of Living Word School of Missions and Ministry, and hold a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.

