The Race for the Governor’s Office Exhibit will be on display January 18 – June 25 in the Map Room of The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215.

To highlight this year’s Ohio Governor Election, the Capitol Square Review & Advisory Board (CSRAB) will mount an exhibit of past gubernatorial campaign items. This event is free to the public.

The exhibit “The Race for the Governor’s Office” will contain political items ranging from early Ohio governors such as Return Jonathan Meigs, Jr. and Thomas Worthington, to later chief executives like William McKinley, Frank Lausche, and Jim Rhodes.

A truly colorful exhibit made up of original badges, ballots, buttons, ribbons, tally sheets and more!

Items that will be on display.