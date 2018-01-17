Author unlocks secrets to destiny fulfillment: Femi Lanre Oke releases ‘Giving Birth to Your Future’

With a desire to see people to fulfill their destiny and become happy, author Femi Lanre Oke pens “Giving Birth to Your Future: Accessing Divine Provisions for Your God Given Vision” (published by AuthorHouse UK), which presents a detailed outline and practical steps to destiny fulfillment.

The book primarily gives the understanding of God’s method of providing for his mission on earth. It features the children of Isreal in the Bible; their stories are written to show how they accessed their inheritance from God.

Because everyone desires to see his or her dream come true, Oke thinks that the book will help every reader to establish a partnership with God in fulfilling one’s destiny.

“The book is very relevant. Virtually, everyone has dream or desire he/she desires to come to pass the challenges of the economy,” the author explains.

“Giving Birth to Your Future: Accessing Divine Provisions for Your God Given Vision”

By Femi Lanre Oke

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Femi Lanre Oke is an author, teacher of God’s word and a destiny coach. He presides over Jesus Praise Evangelical Ministries International alongside his wife Olubusola. The author is based in Abuja.

