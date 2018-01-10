Debut book chronicles life of police chaplain: Chaplain John L. Crose MA, MDiv releases ‘The Exciting World of a Police Chaplain’

Believing that God called him to write the book “The Exciting World of a Police Chaplain” (published by WestBow Press), Chaplain John L. Crose MA, MDiv answers in his first published book the questions as to what a police chaplain does, where they are placed to complete their work and how they prepare themselves academically to be able to serve as police chaplains.

The book is a compilation of case studies that a police chaplain will find themselves being involved with as they do their work assisting people who find themselves caught up in serious circumstances with other people, police officers or police chaplains. The main characters in the book are the citizens finding themselves being involved with the law enforcement people and the police chaplain, working together to attempt to resolve the conflict involved.

The author has over 21 years of experience as a chaplain, and he is set to bring to light exactly what many of the duties as a police chaplain are, and the experiences that they may encounter.

“I felt a very strong need to write this book due to the general need for more police chaplains, to serve various law enforcement agencies around the USA and the world. I also knew that many people would like to read this book just for their own information and entertainment,” the author says.

“The Exciting World of a Police Chaplain”

By Chaplain John L. Crose MA, MDiv

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Staff report

About the Author Chaplain John L. Crose MA, MDiv entered the ministry later in life, at the age of 36. He graduated from seminary in 1983 with an MDiv degree, graduating with academic honors. He was able to begin his work in 1980 with the town that had requested his presence, being recommended by one of the town’s police commissioners. Much of his training while in seminary was centered around his interest in becoming a police chaplain. He found this interest as a result of completing an internship for one semester with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was with this same town for a period of 21 years, retiring from this employment at the end of 2001. Through the years, he was able to accumulate much experience in a variety of circumstances arising from his work with the officers and staff of the town police department, as well as with members of the general public who came into contact with the police department for various reasons.

About the Author

