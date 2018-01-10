Paula Moyer Savaiano releases ‘My Gramma Takes the Cake’

Paula Moyer Savaiano’s own mother Jeanne is approaching 90 years old, but she is still young at heart, full of fun and always up for an adventure. She inspires Savaiano to write the delightful rhyming story “My Gramma Takes the Cake” (published by WestBow Press). Her “Gramma Stories” book series is based on actual events that occurred in her mother’s life.

The book tells the story of a granddaughter who helps her 88-year-old gramma bake an extra special, one-of-a-kind birthday cake. They decide to make up their own secret recipe, and that is where the fun begins. Gramma’s kitchen is filled with sweet smells and crazy antics.

“In today’s society, grandparents are spending much more time with their grandchildren. Many are their daycare providers or even their guardians,” Savaiano says. “This book shares a light hearted rhyming story with lots of fun and a lesson or two to be learned. I also would like readers to realize that spending time together with grandparents is so very important.”

An excerpt from the book:

“Oh, I’ve got the answer, yes siree!

Let’s create our own recipe.

We’ll make it a secret. It’ll be one of a kind.

-A birthday cake recipe that’s just yours and mine.

Time’s a wastin’. This is gonna be fun!”

“Gramma, oh Gramma, I can’t wait ‘til it’s done!”

“My Gramma Takes the Cake”

By Paula Moyer Savaiano

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author Paula Moyer Savaiano is the proud mother of three beautiful daughters and eight delightful grandchildren. She was born and raised in the Midwest and has lived in many different parts of the United States. After receiving her master’s degree in elementary education from MWMSU, she began her teaching career. She later furthered her education and obtained an endorsement in early childhood education from St. Ambrose University. She taught both preschool and kindergarten for 15 years. Her love for young children and learning has been the main focus of her career and her life. Know more about the author through her website; www.mygrammastories.com and facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mygrammastories/).

