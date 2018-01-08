Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

Eloise C. Smith Theatre

Grades 5-12 • 2 hours

Rated G

Tickets $5

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre brings one of the most beloved romantic tragedies in the world, Romeo and Juliet is the tale of the bard’s star-crossed lover to the Vern Riffe Center this Thursday, January 11 at 7 pm.

Romeo and Juliet fall instantly in love, only to discover that they come from feuding families. In defiance of their families, amidst the animosity of friends and in concealment from their mentors, a young couple risks everything to be together.

“PAAC is proud to present Cincinnati Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet and prove its continued relevance in the lives of young and old alike, throughout the ages,” Becky Lovins, PAAC executive director, said. “We’ve had Cincinnati Shakespeare to Portsmouth for 8 straight years and look forward to the great show they put on.”

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is one of the few companies in the world who can boast having performed all 37 plays credited to William Shakespeare. They are entering their 24th season in Cincinnati and this marks the 8th year they have performed in Portsmouth.

Thursday’s show will feature a pre-show question and answer with the cast beginning at 6:15. Doors will open at 6:10 for the Q&A and will remain open until the show starts at 7.

Tickets are $5 and on sale at the McKinley Box Office by calling (740) 351-3600 or online at https://vrcfa.com/events/paac-romeo-juliet/.