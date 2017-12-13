Box office top 20: ‘Coco’ tops charts for third weekend

With “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” set to open this weekend, Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” topped the quiet box office charts for the third time in a row.

The animated flick earned $18.5 million this weekend, and the only new wide release, “Just Getting Started” starring Morgan Freeman, opened in 10th place with a lackluster $3.2 million.

Holdovers mostly populated the top five, with “Justice League” in second place with $9.7 million, “Wonder” in third with $8.4 million, and “Thor: Ragnarok” in fifth place with $6.3 million. No. 4 was “The Disaster Artist,” which performed well in its expansion to 840 theaters, bringing in just under $6.4 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Coco,” Disney, $18,452,315, 3,748 locations, $4,923 average, $135,658,005, 3 weeks.

2. “Justice League,” Warner Bros., $9,664,297, 3,508 locations, $2,755 average, $212,129,668, 4 weeks.

3. “Wonder,” Lionsgate, $8,447,762, 3,519 locations, $2,401 average, $100,300,868, 4 weeks.

4. “The Disaster Artist,” A24, $6,366,243, 840 locations, $7,579 average, $7,963,017, 2 weeks.

5. “Thor: Ragnarok,” Disney, $6,271,374, 3,047 locations, $2,058 average, $301,136,438, 6 weeks.

6. “Daddy’s Home 2,” Paramount, $5,919,337, 3,263 locations, $1,814 average, $91,078,796, 5 weeks.

7. “Murder On The Orient Express,” 20th Century Fox, $5,162,331, 3,089 locations, $1,671 average, $92,769,846, 5 weeks.

8. “The Star,” Sony, $3,707,087, 2,976 locations, $1,246 average, $32,311,133, 4 weeks.

9. “Lady Bird,” A24, $3,451,822, 1,557 locations, $2,217 average, $22,235,491, 6 weeks.

10. “Just Getting Started,” Broad Green Pictures, $3,201,459, 2,161 locations, $1,481 average, $3,201,459, 1 week.

11. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” Fox Searchlight, $2,862,109, 1,620 locations, $1,767 average, $18,312,393, 5 Weeks.

12. “A Bad Moms Christmas,” STX Entertainment, $2,581,446, 2,124 locations, $1,215 average, $68,702,052, 6 weeks.

13. “The Shape Of Water,” Fox Searchlight, $1,141,546, 41 locations, $27,843 average, $1,372,554, 2 weeks.

14. “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Sony, $871,624, 1,453 locations, $600 average, $11,209,149, 4 weeks.

15. “Darkest Hour,” Focus Features, $741,417, 53 locations, $13,989 average, $1,196,325, 3 weeks.

16. “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Bleecker Street, $715,800, 720 locations, $994 average, $4,346,405, 3 weeks.

17. “Call Me By Your Name,” Sony Pictures Classics, $285,850, 9 locations, $31,761 average, $1,367,155, 3 weeks.

18. “Blade Runner 2049,” Warner Bros., $264,527, 388 locations, $682 average, $91,252,390, 10 weeks.

19. “I, Tonya,” Neon Rated, $264,155, 4 locations, $66,039 average, $264,155, 1 week.

20. “The Mountain Between Us,” 20th Century Fox, $244,829, 535 locations, $458 average, $30,191,120, 10 weeks.