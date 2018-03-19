Community Calendar

Scioto County Commissioners

The commissioners meetings are 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Scioto County Courthouse, Room 107, 602 7th Street, Portsmouth. Visit sciotocountyohio.com

Trustees of Clay Township

The trustees have prepared the annual Financial Report for 2017, which is available for inspection at the office of the Fiscal Officer. Call 740-353-8511 to schedule a time.

NWS Weather Spotter Class

The class, sponsored by Scioto County EMA, is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Valley Township Fire Department, 583 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville. Register by emailing scema@sciotowireless.net or calling 740-355-8300 and leaving voicemail with your information.

NW Regional Water District

The district’s regular board beeting is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex, 123 Smith Street, McDermott.

Medal of Honor recipients honored

A ceremony honoring Greenup County’s two Medal of Honor recipients John Collier and Ernie West is at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23 at the Wurtland Volunteer Fire Department. Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Royster (retired) is guest speaker. Prints of the two medal recipients by Greenup County High School art teacher Bryan Mosier are for sale to fund a scholarship for area high school seniors. The public is invited.

Scioto County Clean Up

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the Scioto County Clean Up Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Volunteers should meet at Mound Park in Portsmouth. Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District will supply bags, gloves and other supplies, although you are encouraged to bring your own gloves if possible. In addition, a river sweep near the Court Street landing area will be undertaken. Food and refreshments will be served. Call Doug Bays at 740-370-2343.

Shawnee Spring Clean Up

Volunteers are needed for the Shawnee Spring Clean Up 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday, March 26-27, at Shawnee State Park, 4404 State Route 125 in West Portsmouth. Crews will clean up trails, roads, streams, river bottoms, etc. Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District will provide all supplies. Call 740-858-6652.

Scioto County Foundation

Scioto County Foundation’s annual meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the SOMC Friends Center.