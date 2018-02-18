Community Calendar

Briefs

The annual financial report for FY2017 for Vernon Township, Scioto County, is complete and is available for inspection, by arrangement (740-574-2048), at the office of the fiscal officer.

Scioto County Commissioners meeting, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.

The commissioners meetings are held in the Scioto County Courthouse, Room 107 @ 602 7th Street, Portsmouth. Visit sciotocountyohio.com

New Boston Council meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 6:30 p.m.

The New Boston Village Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays, held in Room 16 of the New Boston Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Scioto County Democratic Party Central Committee, Thursday, February 22, 7:00 p.m.

The regular monthly meeting will be held at the New Boston Community Center, 3980 Rhodes Avenue, New Boston. A list of all local candidates for the May 8th Primary will be available. Please make every effort to attend this meeting and meet our Democrat Candidates. The Federated Women’s Democrat Club meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. before the Central Committee meeting. All are invited to attend both meetings.

Flatwoods Lions Club meeting, February 22 at 6 p.m.

The Flatwoods Lions Club will meet Thursday at Giovanni’s on Argillite Road. Lions Code of Ethics · To Show my faith in the worthiness of my vocation by industrious application to the end that I may merit a reputation for quality of service. The meetings, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, will be at the Giovanni’s on Argillite Road. Every is welcome including non-members.

Spay Day Tuesday, February 27, 2018, is World Spay Day. This event is promoted by the Humane Society of the United States and encouraged locally by the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County. Participating Veterinary clinics are Scioto Trail Animal Clinic, Shawnee Animal Clinic and Wheelersburg Animal Hospital. Spaying or neutering one’s pet not only cuts down on the number of unwanted animals but is an important step in providing a healthy and longer life for that pet.

To take advantage of a reduced rate spay or neuter, a certificate must be purchased from the above named clinics on Tuesday, February 27th. Certificates can then be used anytime until the end of the year. Scioto Trail Animal Clinic and Shawnee Animal Clinic certificates are for cats and dogs. Wheelersburg Animal Hospital certificates are for cats only. This program is not income based but available to all. For further information, call Scioto Trail Animal Clinic (740)353-2280, Shawnee Animal Clinic (740)353-5758, Wheelersburg Animal Hospital (740)574-2430 or the Animal Welfare League at (740)858-2446.

Ohio River Valley American Red Cross February Blood Drives & CPR Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth Street, Jackson – 12:30p-6p – Call 740-286-3419 to make appt.

Thurs. 22nd – Ohio University Southern Campus (1804 Liberty Avenue, Ironton 45638) – 10a-3:30p – Call 740-533-4600 to make an appt.

Fri. 23rd – Jackson Holzer Medical Center (500 Burlington Road, Jackson 45640) – 12:30p-5p – Call 740-288-4625 to make appt.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, noon-5:30 p.m. – Portsmouth community, at All Saints Church, 4th & Court Street, Portsmouth. Call 740-354-3293 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Wheelersburg High School, 800 Pirate Drive, Wheelersburg. Call 740-574-2527 to make appointment.

How to donate blood. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site

Master Gardener classes are March 1 through May 3, application deadline is Feb. 23

Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service will hold master gardener classes weekly, March 1 through May 3, at the Greenup County Extension Office. The classes are 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

There is a minimum of 10 students per class for class to be held. A Master Gardener has an interest in all types of gardening, such as ornamental or vegetable, wants to teach others to garden and is trained by Cooperative Extension Service personnel. As a Master Gardener you will help County Extension Agents reach more residents who have gardening problems by working in information booths at community events, teaching horticulture to beginning gardeners, and conducting community service projects. There is a $60 fee for the class to cover a textbook. Contact Linda Hieneman by phone at (606) 836-0201 or by email at linda.hieneman@uky.edu. Greenup County Master Gardener applications and course fees are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 23, and are available at the Extension Office, 35 Wurtland Avenue, Wurtland, Ky.

Ohio Medical Emergency Services nominations being accepted through Feb. 23

The Division of EMS is now accepting nominations in the following categories: EMS Stars, EMS Provider of the Year, EMS Agency of the Year, Frank Giampetro Distinguished EMS Educator of the Year, EMS Medical Director of the Year. The EMS Star of Life Awards were created by Ohio ACEP and the Ohio Division of EMS to recognize outstanding achievements and to honor those in Ohio’s EMS system whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence of that system. In 2018 Ohio ACEP and the Division of EMS will be joined by the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services in presenting the awards. The program is scheduled for May 22. The deadline for nomination submissions for the 2018 EMS Star of Life Awards is Feb. 23. The 2018 EMS Star of Life awards nomination packet is online at www.ems.ohio.gov