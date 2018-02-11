Community Calendar

Portsmouth City Council meeting, February 12, 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Shawnee State University Center in the Sodexo Ballroom.

Scioto County Commissioners meeting, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

The commissioners meetings are held in the Scioto County Courthouse, Room 107 @ 602 7th Street, Portsmouth. Visit sciotocountyohio.com

Jefferson Township Trustees meeting, February 13 at 6:00 p.m.

The trustees will conduct their monthly meetings, the second and last Tuesday of each month, at the Glendale Community Center at 200 Glendale Rd., Lucasville, OH 45648.

Scioto County Republican Central Committee meeting, February 13, 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the New Boston Community Center at 7 pm. The Lincoln Day Dinner is March 27th at 6 pm. Tickets are available by calling 740-778-2110 and speaking with Co-Chair Rodney Barnett or simply picking them up at the meeting on Feb 13th. Cost is $25.00 per ticket.

Land Bank Meeting, third Thursday of every month at 10:30am

The January meeting will be Thursday, February 15.

The Scioto County Board of Elections will be changing our monthly meeting from Tuesday February 27, 2018 to Thursday February 15 at 3:00 p.m. to certify petitions for the Primary Election, but will also conduct the regular monthly meeting.

Vernon Township Trustee regular meeting, Monday, February 12, 6 PM, Vernon Fire Station Number 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Rd., Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Nuts! Nuts! Nuts! Flatwoods Lions Club over-bought Pecan Halves and Black Walnuts! We have reduced them to $9 a pound! They are available at the Flatwoods City Building. First come, first served.