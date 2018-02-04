Community Calendar

Scioto County Career Technical Center board meeting, Monday, February 5, 5:00 p.m.

The Regular Board Meeting will be held in the Taylor Bldg. of the School (951 Vern Riffe Drive, Lucasville)

Portsmouth City Council Special Session, February 5, 6:00 p.m.

A Special Session Monday February 5, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers located on the Second floor of the Municipal Building, Second Street, Portsmouth. The reason for this meeting will be to meet with Council’s attorney to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters.

Scioto County Commissioners meeting, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

The commissioners meetings are held in the Scioto County Courthouse, Room 107 @ 602 7th Street, Portsmouth. Visit sciotocountyohio.com

New Boston Council meeting, Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The New Boston Village Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays, held in Room 16 of the New Boston Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Scioto Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors Meeting, February 6.

Call office at (740)259-9231 for time. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of every Month.

Flatwoods Lions Club meeting, February 8 at 6:00 p.m.

The Flatwoods Lions Club will meet Thursday, February 9th 6PM at Giovanni’s on Argillite Road. Non-members welcome.

Lions Code of Ethics · To Show my faith in the worthiness of my vocation by industrious application to the end that I may merit a reputation for quality of service.

The meetings, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, will be at the Giovanni’s on Argillite Road. Everyone is welcome!

Jefferson Township Trustees meeting, February 13 at 6:00 p.m.

The trustees will conduct their monthly meetings, the second and last Tuesday of each month, at the Glendale Community Center at 200 Glendale Rd., Lucasville, OH 45648.

The Southern Ohio Port Authority meeting, February 5, 3:30 p.m.

It will meet for the purpose of discussing Grant Applications and any other business they may come before the group. They will also meeting on Thursday, February 8th at noon for the purpose of conducting any business which may come before the group. Both meetings will be held at the Scioto County Development Office, Scioto County Courthouse 4th Floor, 602 7th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

The Scioto County Airport Authority and Scioto County Career Tech meeting, February 6, 6:00 p.m.

They will meet to discuss the facility for SCCTC. The meeting will be held on Fairground Road at the RamTec center.

The Scioto County Children Services Board meeting, February 8, 9:30 a.m.

This regular Board meeting will be held at the Children Services agency, Board Room, 3940 Gallia Street, New Boston.

Bristol Village chili cook-off, February 8, 12 to 2 pm

The senior living community in Waverly, is hosting a chili cook-off for Pike County in our Glenn Center, located at 625 E. Fifth Street, Waverly. For a $5 donation to the Bristol Village Foundation, attendees will receive a bowl of chili, a peanut butter sandwich, and bottled water. Judging for the chili cook-off will take place at 11 a.m. and the winner of the event will receive a trophy and $50 gift card!

Shawnee State University Board of Trustees to meet February 9

The Shawnee State University Board of Trustees will meet at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, February 9 in the Morris University Center, Room 215, located on the Shawnee State University campus. The Executive Committee will meet at 8:00 a.m. in the Morris University Center, Room 215. The Finance and Administration Committee will meet at 9:00 a.m. in the Morris University Center, Room 214. The Academic and Student Affairs Committee will meet at 10:15 a.m. in the Morris University Center, Room 215.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Board meeting, February 15, 4:45 p.m.

This regular Board meeting will be held at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 PM in the same place, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.

Land Bank Meeting, third Thursday of every month at 10:30am

The January meeting will be Thursday, February 15.

The Trustees of Clay Township, Scioto County, have prepared the Annual Financial Report for 2017 and that report is available for inspection at the office of the Fiscal Officer. Please call 740-353-8511 to schedule a time.

Ohio River Valley American Red Cross February Blood Drives & CPR Schedule

Thurs. 8th – Portsmouth West High School (15332 US Rt 52, West Portsmouth 45663) – 8a-1:30p – Call 740-858-103 to make appt.

Tues. 13th – Fairland High School (812 County Road 411, Proctorville 45669) – 9a-2:30p – Call 740-886-3250 to make an appt.- Hope United Methodist Church (219 East 1st Street, Wellston 45692) – 1:30p-6p – Call 740-384-2663 to make an appt.

Wed. 14th – Clay High School (44 Clay High Street, Portsmouth 45662) – 9:30a-2p – Call 740-354-6644 to make an appt.

Fri. 16th – Jackson High School (500 Vaughn Street, Jackson 45640) – 8:30a-2p – Call 740-286-7575 to make appt.

Tues. 20th –Christ United Methodist Church (150 Portsmouth Street, Jackson 45640) – 12:30p-6p – Call 740-286-3419 to make appt.

Thurs. 22nd – Ohio University Southern Campus (1804 Liberty Avenue, Ironton 45638) – 10a-3:30p – Call 740-533-4600 to make an appt.

Fri. 23rd – Jackson Holzer Medical Center (500 Burlington Road, Jackson 45640) – 12:30p-5p – Call 740-288-4625 to make appt.

Tues. 27th – Portsmouth Community (at All Saints Church – 4th & Court Street, Portsmouth 45662) – 12p-5:30p – Call 740-354-3293 to make an appt.

Wed. 28th – Wheelersburg High School (800 Pirate Drive, Wheelersburg 45694) – 8a-1:30p – Call 740-574-2527 to make appt.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site

PHSS Course Schedule Tuesday 13th – Adult First Aid, CPR/AED – 6pm-7:30pm – Online & Classroom – $88.00 OR Adult & Pediatric FA/CPR/AED – 6pm-7:30pm – Online & Classroom – $108.00 To register for classes, please visit www.redcross.org/take-a-class

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) registration is now open for two annual conference; March workplace health and safety, medical conferences at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

The Ohio Safety Congress & Expo (OSC18) will run March 7-9 . BWC’s Ohio Workers’ Compensation Medical & Health Symposium for Ohio health care providers will be held in conjunction with OSC18 March 8 and 9. “I hope every Ohio employer and worker will consider attending Safety Congress and commit to joining us in building a culture of safety across the state,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. Safety Congress covers topics related to injury and illness prevention, rehabilitation, return-to-work and cost savings. Attendance is free for Ohio employers and their employees. The symposium offers educational opportunities for health care providers in research, neuropsychology, pharmacology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, wellness, alternative medicine and orthopedic surgery. Registration and course listings for both events are available at bwc.ohio.gov.

Master Gardener classes to be held March 1 through May 3, deadline is February 23

Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service will hold master gardener classes weekly, March 1 through May 3, at the Greenup County Extension Office. The classes are 6:30pm-8:30pm.

There is a minimum of 10 students per class for class to be held. A Master Gardener has an interest in all types of gardening, such as ornamental or vegetable, wants to teach others to garden and is trained by Cooperative Extension Service personnel. As a Master Gardener you will help County Extension Agents reach more residents who have gardening problems by working in information booths at community events, teaching horticulture to beginning gardeners, and conducting community service projects. There is a $60.00 fee for the class to cover a textbook. For more information, contact Linda Hieneman by phone at (606) 836-0201 or by email at linda.hieneman@uky.edu. Greenup County Master Gardener applications and course fees are being accepted through Friday, February 23, 2018; and are available at the Extension Office locat35 Wurtland Avenue, Wurtland, KY.

Ohio Medical Emergency Services nominations being accepted through February 23

The Division of EMS is now accepting nominations in the following categories: EMS Stars, EMS Provider of the Year, EMS Agency of the Year, Frank Giampetro Distinguished EMS Educator of the Year, EMS Medical Director of the Year. The EMS Star of Life Awards were created by Ohio ACEP and the Ohio Division of EMS to recognize outstanding achievements and to honor those in Ohio’s EMS system whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence of that system. In 2018 Ohio ACEP and the Division of EMS will be joined by the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services in presenting the awards. The program is scheduled for May 22, 2018. The deadline for nomination submissions 2018 EMS Star of Life Awards is February 23. The 2018 EMS Star of Life Awards Nomination Packet is online at www.ems.ohio.gov