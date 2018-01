The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre will hold a Multi-Family, Indoor Rummage Sale to benefit the Children’s Theatre Building Fund this Saturday.

3,500 square feet of clothes, coats, electronics, furniture, knick knacks, books, handbags. Visits for the kids from characters throughout the day including Captain America and other superheroes.

Saturday, February 3rd, doors will open exactly at 8 am and remain open til 1 pm at 614 3rd Street, Portsmouth.