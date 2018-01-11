Grande Winter Ball to be held January 27

Grande Winter Ball to held on January 27, 2018, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square in downtown Columbus.

Individuals of all ages are invited to attend the Grande Winter Ball hosted by Civil War re-enactors, 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A. Come dance or watch. Learn how to reel or waltz. Dress in attire of the Civil War period or come as you are.

For entry, a tax deductible donation of $10 per person or $15 per couple will be appreciated. For students, a donation of $5 will be appreciated. Checks or money orders should be made payable to 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A.

Space is limited. To assure entry, please make sure that we receive both your RSVP and donation no later than January 15, 2018.

Please send RSVPs, identifying the name(s) of those attending, to: statehouseball@live.com. For more information, contact 614-728-4185.