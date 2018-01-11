Exhibit announced at SOMCC; “Waiting for Transcendence” by Ohio artist April Sunami

The Southern Ohio Museum is pleased to present the exhibition, “Waiting for Transcendence” by Ohio artist April Sunami. The exhibition features mixed media paintings and installations that focus on the female African American figure.

Sunami will be conducting a workshop in which the participants will each construct one component of a larger installation which will eventually be installed in Portsmouth. The workshop will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 1-3. There is a $25 fee. The afternoon includes a gallery tour and discussion with the artist and a hands on workshop.

A reception for the artist will be held at the Museum on Saturday, February 17, 1:00-3:00.

The canvases in the exhibit, which are rich and full of texture, are constructed from many materials including shells, broken mirrors, pottery shards, fabrics, bullet casings, and more. While the large figures are themselves compelling, there are underlying currents and themes addressed within the works. Her subjects revolve around women and the female form with fanciful hair and/or body coverings. Femininity, motherhood, conformity, and spiritual presence are conversations that the artist is initiating.

“I deliberately create images of strong, spiritual, women of color as a means of proclaiming my personal identity and providing a different lens for the social perception of black women.”

Sunami, an award winning Columbus based artist, has been represented in many gallery and museum exhibitions throughout the state. However, this is her first solo museum exhibition. She holds degrees from Ohio University and The Ohio State University.

The exhibition is made possible by grants from Ohio Arts Council, Scioto Foundation and Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Museum galleries are always admission free. Hours: Tues-Fri 10:00-5:00, Sat 1:00-5:00.

