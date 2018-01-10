Notice: SOPA meeting postponed

Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) announced the postponement of the first meeting of the year previously scheduled for Thursday. The board will reschedule once it goes over finalization of the audit and the resulting close-out interview with the auditor which should be occurring within the next couple of weeks according to the announcement.

“As I would like the entire board to be available for the meeting with the auditor and there is no current pressing business for our board at this time, we are going to postpone the board meeting scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 11, until we get the interview date with the auditor. We can also conduct any other business that might be necessary at that time as well. This will keep us from setting an additional meeting date and be respectful of everyone’s time,” Mike Payton, SOPA President.