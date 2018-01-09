Flatwoods Lions Club will resume meetings January 11, 2018. We meet the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Giovanni’s on Argillite Road at 6PM. EVERYONE is welcome!

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to become more involved in your community, we are inviting you to join us as “WE SERVE” the Flatwoods and surrounding area through the Flatwoods Lions Club. Some of our accolades for 2017 included: providing eye glasses for those needing help, supporting the Summer Reading Program through the library, sponsoring students in Project Pride, giving to the “Backpack Program, Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, organizing and sponsoring the Flatwoods Christmas Parade, working with the Flatwoods City Council and Park Board to purchase new playground equipment for B.F. Crager Park, financially assisted with Flatwoods “Shop with a Cop”, as well as sponsoring an international “Water With Blessings” program that provides simple water filtration systems for third world countries.

Obviously, these endeavors take time and money! To finance our projects, we hold monthly “Hamburger Events” with our signature grilled onions at Flatwoods Food Fair the second Saturday of the month May through September; Fish Fry’s at Russell Middle in April and October; the last two years we have sold eight-ounce handmade Easter Eggs and of course our annual “Nut” sale. With each and every one of our “events”, 100% of our profits are returned to the community, charities we support and international Lions.