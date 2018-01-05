JAN 2018 Blood Drives & CPR Class Schedule

The following dates and classes are provided as a service from your local Red Cross chapter.

Thurs. 11th – Oak Hill Presbyterian Church (205 East Cross Street, Oak Hill, 45656) – 2:30p-8p – Call 740-682-7507 to make appt.

Thurs. 18th – Waverly High School (1 Tiger Drive, Waverly, 45690) – 9a-2:30p – Call 740-947-4470 to make an appt.

Mon. 22nd – Collins Career Center (11627 State Route 243, Chesapeake 45619) – 8:30a-1:30p – Call 740-867-6641 ext. 314 to make an appt.

Wed. 24th – Shawnee State University (Lobby – 940 Second Street, Portsmouth 45662) – 10a-4p – Call 740-351-3662 to make appt.

Thurs. 25th – Shawnee State University (Lobby – 940 Second Street, Portsmouth 45662) – 10a-4p – Call 740-351-3662 to make appt.

Mon. 29th – Minford High School (491 Bond Road, Minford 45653) – 8:30a-2p – Call 740-820-3445 to make an appt.

Tues. 30th – Portsmouth Community (at All Saints Church – 4th & Court Street, Portsmouth 45662) – 12p-5:30p – Call 740-354-3293 to make appt.

Wed. 31st – Glenwood High School (1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston 45662) – 9a-2:30p – Call 740-456-4559 to make appt.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site

PHSS Course Schedule

Thursday 18th – Adult First Aid, CPR/AED – 6pm-7:30pm – Online & Classroom – $88.00 OR

Adult & Pediatric FA/CPR/AED – 6pm-7:30pm – Online & Classroom – $108.00

Saturday 27th – Adult First Aid, CPR/AED – 9a-3p – Classroom only – $88.00 OR

Adult & Pediatric FA/CPR/AED – 9a-3p – Classroom only – $108.00

To register for classes, please visit www.redcross.org/take-a-class