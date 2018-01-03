Shawnee State University to host Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Book Drive, January 8 to 14

SSU will be accepting new and gently used books for all ages and to be donated to various organizations in the Portsmouth Community such as the Children’s Learning Center and the “Trojans Give Back” project at Portsmouth Elementary School. The goal is to provide students with access to more books and encourage literacy throughout the community.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations on and off campus:

– Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center: 835 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio

– Bear Necessities Food and Supplies Pantry: SSU

– Clark Memorial Library: SSU

– Morris University Center: SSU

– Student Success Center: SSU

For those unable to donate during the collection week, SSU will be hosting an open donation on MLK Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the Morris University Center. SSU students, staff, faculty and members of the community are welcome to come to the event and donate books during the day of service event. For more information about the book drive or the MLK Day of Service, please contact Courtney Sisk, AmeriCorps VISTA Representative at SSU, at csisk@shawnee.edu or Justin McMillan, Coordinator of Multicultural Affairs & Student Life, at jmcmillan@shawnee.edu.