What is the definition of meaningless?

Charles Lowery tells the story of a visit by Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman to the children’s cancer hospital near Dallas. There was a young boy named T.J. who was one of the patients Troy visited. Troy was so taken by the boy’s attitude, that after visiting with him, Troy promised he would score a touchdown in his honor. As he was leaving, T.J.’s mother took the quarterback aside and told him that the boy didn’t have long to live. Well, according to Aikman, the promise still stood. The following week was the Cowboys’ first pre-season exhibition game, and they didn’t even play Troy that week, but T.J. watched the whole game, just wishing and hoping that his favorite player would enter the game.

The next week, the Cowboys played in Mexico City, but they only put the starters, like Aikman, in for only the first quarter. The Cowboys had driven to their opponents’ 20 yard line, where Troy dropped back to launch a pass — only to tuck the football and, much to everyone’s surprise, run the ball in for a touchdown. As he crossed the goal line, he was tackled by two monster defenders. Some Dallas sportswriters were all over Aikman for risking an injury like that in what they called a meaningless game. They should have talked to T.J.’s mom and T.J., because it meant the world to him. Later, when asked by a reporter about the game being meaningless, T.J.’s mom said, “Troy knew it wasn’t a meaningless game, not when he was playing for someone who was dying.” It really is true, brothers and sisters, there is no such thing as a meaningless anything when you do it for someone who is dying.

When I think of that last statement, I can’t help but think of it in spiritual terms. Many people with whom we come in contact throughout our day are dying spiritually. The Bible clearly states that anyone who “does not have the Son of God, does not have life.” Therefore, my brethren, there are many things at stake in the way we conduct our lives. People are watching you. They are seeing how you live your life at work, at school, in your neighborhood or in front of your friends and associates. There is also a lot at stake in whether you are a silent follower of Jesus Christ or one who breaks their silence to tell those who are lost about the unsearchable riches that are only found in Christ Jesus. So, today, if you are one of His, open your mouth and tell those who will hear the difference the King of kings and the Lord of lords has made in your life.

