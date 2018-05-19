I don’t know if you know this or not, but we are all contagious. Understand that I am not talking about the germs we may spread. No, I am talking about our attitudes. A bad attitude is like the flu — it make people not only sick, it can kill. People can get “sick” from being around you, or they can actually feel better because they have been around you. Remember, attitude determines your altitude. So, my friends, I ask you, How high are you flying?

General Dwight Eisenhower said one time, “Optimism and pessimism are infectious, and they spread more rapidly from the head downward than in any other direction.” Therefore, a husband can infect his wife with whatever attitude he brings home, whether it is positive or negative. Some of you ladies have heard, “Where’s my supper? You don’t do anything, and I work all day! You must have been watching the soaps instead of doing what you said you would do!” Gentlemen, if you are wondering why your wife or girlfriend is acting the way she is, maybe you should look in the mirror. You could be the problem. In fact, attitude has its effect in all kinds of situations. A parent spreads their attitude to their children; a parent can either make or break their children. Attitudes come from everybody from A to Z — a boss to his employees, a worker to his or her co-workers, a Christian leader to those who serve with him.

What kind of attitude are you spreading where you are? Are you spreading joy or discouragement, confidence or fear, encouragement or negative thinking? Are you spreading a tender spirit or a judgmental attitude, tenderness or harshness, stress or peace, love or hate, faith or unbelief, worry or contentment? You need to know that you are affecting the people you live with, the people you work with, the people you serve with. You are contagious, whether you realize it or not.

So be conscious of those around you. Make their hearts lighter, not heavier. Give them reason to hope, reason to believe, reason to love and shine for the Lord. It is up to you. Brothers and sisters, please don’t give them reason to despair or be discouraged. Those in whom the living Christ dwells have no excuse for spreading germs that make people sick in their heart and soul, so shine today as you spread love, peace and prosperity. And remember, do it all in the name of Jesus.

Spinnati http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Spinnati-2.jpg Spinnati