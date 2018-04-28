Find out what really matters in life

Every once in a while we hit one of those times in our life when we stop building, we stop trying to make more money and we stop trying to climb the corporate ladder long enough to realize that there are some missing pieces in our life. We think to ourselves, “I am not as happy as I should be, and I sure don’t feel fulfilled.” Brothers and sisters, most of our emotional and spiritual searching in life is for whatever missing pieces that are keeping us from feeling complete. We seem to be missing the meaning in it all, even the purpose of why we are on planet earth in the first place. We at times wonder why there has never been enough love to fill the hole in our heart or any real lasting peace in our life. It is in those moments that we back off from just messing with the pieces of our life for a moment, and we stand back to take a good look at the big picture. That’s when we are most likely to discover what really matters and what really doesn’t.

The story of writer Stephen King lays credence to our questioning mindset. Maybe you never knew, but Stephen King almost died on a lonely stretch of rural highway near North Lovell, Maine. He wrote later: “I found that you can’t take it with you. I found out what that really means. I found out that when you are lying in a ditch with broken glass in your hair, no one takes Mastercard, no matter whether you didn’t leave home without it or not. You come in naked and broke. We may be dressed when we go out, but we go out just as broke.” And then Stephen King continued, “Warren Buffett is going out broke. Bill Gates is going out broke and Tom Hanks is going out broke. All the money you earn, all the stocks you buy, all the mutual funds you trade, all of that ‘stuff’ is mostly smoke and mirrors that produces no eternal significance.”

My friends, Stephen King is right. When death comes, the only one who can make a difference is Jesus Christ. Our Lord told us what really does matter in the book of Mark. He said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” Jesus says that what matters is what happens to your soul. It is the most precious thing you posses. Listen to me: those feelings that “something is missing inside” are echoes of the emptiness in your soul desiring for the true Light. That true light is only available through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The pursuit of this world, its relationships, its accomplishments and its stuff can cost you your eternal soul. Brothers and sisters, you can be so busy with earth that you miss heaven. The most important stop you will ever make in your life is at the cross of Jesus Christ. This will cause you to consider the commandments of our God. You see, God is the missing piece in your life. Why don’t you grab hold of that final piece that will make your “puzzle” complete? Time is wasting and life is fleeting. The true things of life are God and family. Make no mistake about it, all other things that you desire are expendable. You might not realize that now, but when cancer comes knocking at your door or a son or daughter passes this life before you do, you will finally wake up and say, “What really matters in life?” When you do, you’re beginning the road to recovery with the Lord Jesus Christ being the “end game.” So what are you waiting on? Are you waiting for trials and tribulation like Stephen King did before you finally realize the truth about life?

Obey the Lord today, and when you do, you can sing with confidence, “When peace, like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul. It is well, with my soul, It is well, with my soul, It is well, it is well, with my soul.”

Spinnati http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Spinnati-3.jpg Spinnati