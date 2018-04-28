Our visit to the Williamstown, Ky. Ark

In a land once roamed by Daniel Boone today stands an Ark. Creation Museum founder Ken Hamm extended his dream of bringing creation and the Bible to the caneland of Kentucky, also known as Williamstown. Beverly, me, Chris and Stephanie Neff recently fulfilled our long-time desire to check out this modern marvel. Looking to all directions, we quickly determined this site was perfect for the cause, and don’t let anyone tell you that this ministry isn’t reaching out. After a bus ride in the parking lot, we waited our turn in line and entered the Ark. It was probably a busier day due to a scheduled evening concert. By the way, it is handicap accessible with a slow, winding ramp. Questions might be directed to 859-824-5025. You don’t have to walk away from the Ark hungry. They serve a fine buffet spread on site at a quite reasonable rate. It was priced no more than about any other restaurant or buffet. The setting was picturesque, and the food was delicious and plentiful. Our evening ended attending the Stephen Curtis Chapman Concert right next to the Ark under a beautiful evening sky. His was the first Christain concert for the Ark, but there are plans for more.

Genesis 6:5 “Then the Lord saw that wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” Verse 6: “And the Lord was sorry that he had made man on the earth, and he was grieved in his heart.” Verse 7: So the Lord said, “I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping thing and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them.”

And God said to Noah, “The end of all flesh has come before Me, for the earth is filled with violence through them; behold, I will destroy them with the earth. Make yourself an ark of gopherwood; make rooms in the ark, and cover it inside and out with pitch. And this is how you should make it: the length of the ark shall be 300 cubits, its width 50 cubits, and its height 30 cubits. You shall make a window for the ark, and you shall finish it to a cubit from above; and set the door of the ark in its side. You shall make it with it with lower, second and third decks.” And as we visited the ark on this day, this is exactly what we saw. The only difference is that it is laid out in such a way to show how Noah could have packed his storehouse for survival, how he could have fed, watered and cleaned up after the creatures given to his care by God.

God said to Noah in Genesis, Verse 17: “And behold, I Myself am bringing flood waters on the earth, to destroy from under heaven all flesh in which is the breath of life; everything that is on the earth shall die”.

Genesis 6:8 said, “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.” The stage had been set for one of the most amazing stories of the bible. God gave Noah and the future of all mankind and all living animals a future through an ark. God gave all a covenant as well.

In Genesis verse 11, “In the 600th year of life, in the second month, the 17th day of the month, on that day all the fountains of the great deep were broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened. 12: And the rain was on the earth for 40 days and nights. 13: On that very same day Noah and sons, Shem, Ham and Japeth, and wife and the three wives of his sons entered the ark.

Verse 14: “They and every beast after its kind, all cattle after their kind, every creeping thing that creeps on the earth after its kind, and every bird of every sort.

Verse 24: And the waters prevailed on the earth 150 days.

In Genesis 8 verse 1: Then God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the animals that were with him in the ark. And God made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters subsided.

4: Then the ark rested in the seventh day of the month, on the mountains of Ararat.

On to chapter 9, verse 12 God said: This is the sign of the covenant which I make between Me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: verse 13 “I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth.

The story of Noah is incredible any way you look at it. Eight people worked to build the ark, eight people entered the ark and as God instructed, eight walked out followed by a multitude of creatures led there to be passengers of Noahs or should I say God’s ark.

Our visit to the Williamstown, Ky. Ark opened our eyes to how this impossible structure would have successfully accomplished its plan. If you have been considering a trip to visit the Ark, I might ask, What are you waiting on? Now that we have paved the way for your journey, I hope you will move it up on your list and get it on your calendar. Only then will you experience this amazing visit to the Ark. You will find the door of the Ark to be a favorite family photo spot.

As believers, let us share the good news of Jesus Christ as Savior of the world. Each one, reach one.

See ya in church.

