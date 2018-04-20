Created for a purpose

Did you ever notice that the things God created do what they were meant to do? As I travel the back roads of Ohio, I have examined farmland on my way, and I have noticed that cornstalks do what cornstalks were made to do — they produce corn. Even when those plants are beat down by the wind and rain, they still do what God intended them to do. In fact, everything God made does what it was made to do — the sun lights our solar system, cotton plants produce cotton, bees pollinate flowers, grass grows and water evaporates. Everything does what God created it to do, except us. And we humans seem to do what we want to do, many times neglecting the God who created us and the plans He has for us.

The greatest single question people ask on the great life quiz is: “Why am I here?” Listen, ladies and gentlemen, if you flunk that one question, you flunk life completely. The truth is, the only One who knows why you are here is the One who put you here. Maybe you have forgotten, but Colossians 1:16 says, “All things were created by Him and for Him.” Here is a Kodak moment: You were created by Him and for Him; make no mistake about that! Your life will never be fulfilled; you will never know your true purpose in life until you have Him. Just as the earth was created to revolve around the sun, you and I were created to revolve around the Creator of the universe.

So, Dr. J, what is the problem? The problem is, as long as we are separated from the Savior of the world, we treat people like we want to treat them. We say what we feel like saying, and we do what we want to do without any regard for the one who created us. Therefore, we drift farther from the only One who can make our life meaningful. That is why your life, in spite of all the relationships, experiences and religion you have tried, feels so lonely, so small, so unsatisfying and so full of regrets. The truth is, you are separated from the One who gave you life and the One who desires to give you life more abundantly.

Listen, my friends, don’t waste one more day of this life away from Him. You don’t need to risk losing real life on this earth or an eternity without Him. God made you for a purpose — are you fulfilling your purpose? Today can be the beginning of the rest of your life. Today can be the day your life really begins; the life and the destiny you were made for. Please do not waste one more day, hour or minute away from the One who loves you and gave His life for you. And don’t forget that this is the day that the Lord has made. You can rejoice and be glad in it. So, my friend, what are you going to do? You are the only one who can make this happen, and it can only happen when you make the Lord the center of your life. Don’t delay, do it today.

