A visit to Christ’s Community Church

Playing catchup in my writings from blog to newspaper, it has been sometime back that we decided to visit a church of familiarity, and it just so happened that the retired senior pastor and founding church Pastor Scott Rawlings would be manning the pulpit on this day. His son, Matt Rawlings, is the present-day pastor, and Ralph Clay assists as an associate pastor. Over the years, this church has done many things in its ministry and activities for the folks of Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Our church visit on this day was Christ’s Community Church, offering services at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Scott Rawlings has been a very special person in our lives, as he married us almost 45 years ago, and once again in a renewal of our vows in the year of our 35th anniversary.

On this day, Andrew Rawlings, who is the youth minister, opened the service, saying that baptisms occuring on this day were the result of a youth work camp/outreach program. Each year, the youth of CCC have a chocolate Easter egg sale to raise money for youth mission projects. We also noticed on this day a nice turnout of youth and children from first through sixth grades who were invited to an evening cookout with a pool, lake for fishing, horse riding, sandbox and playground. Sounded great for kids. Summer Splash was the name for this event. Then there were the four mentioned baptisms in the nice baptism pool embedded in the back wall.

It was discussed that Bible studies would resume at 8 a.m. Saturdays, and a millenial Bible study is being held at 5:32 p.m. Wednesdays. However for current information, call Christ’s Community Church.

Pastor Rawlings opened the service relating what he called a sensitive Scripture message from Titus 3:10 and Romans 16:17-18.

He announced the trac chair CCC is buying for a local disabled veteran has raised $12,279 toward the purchase.

The Pastor essentially speaking of family said that God created everything, and then a man and woman, telling them to start having babies. Basically, he said that God created men and women, with children being created in the womb.

He went on to say that 7 out of 10 children turn away from the faith in which they were raised. Once you find this data has been verified, we have to ask, Why has this happened? Generally, there are two things we might consider within the problem. One is youthful disrepect for property and the elderly. Scott said that any complaining I did as a child was greeted with, “I thought I taught you better than that.” Therefore, he said, any complaining he did as a child was under his breath.

He also pointed out that more scholarships are given to Asian children, whose fathers as head of households practice more discipline. It’s not schools that make better children, but homes. He said we may want to shoot Big Bird trying to make math more fun. It is families, mothers and fathers teaching times tables that helps children learn.

I think I can vouch for this, as I well recall my mother making me sit at a couch going over the times tables. It worked. Once in a while I try to impress my grandchildren with my fast recital of the times tables.

Pastor Rawlings said there has been a deterioration of the family from the way God designed it. All of our homes will soon be affected. We each need to evaluate our situation.

Marriage should be established in a triangle, placing God in the top center, with husband and wife encompassing the bottom two corners. The closer all come to the center, the closer they all get in being together. It’s all about bringing unity through Christ Jesus. It is unfortunate that 50 percent of all American homes fall apart.

Scott told a funny story about his Kentucky Christian College days. His wife, Alice Kay (then girlfriend), had scored 100 on a test, and he got 99. He asked his professor, Mr. Dale, why, and he said, “She is prettier than you.”

Basically, the pastor was saying that if you go about a relationship God’s way, he has made promises. God provides order and safety to a family. Love means unity can be maintained so we stay in order with the body of Christ.

He also pointed out that our country is terribly divided. Why? Because they asked God to leave Washington.

God designed family to have a father as a leader, with a father designating responsibilities to children in the home. Each family member should have a sense of direction as to where they are going. You can’t give children self-esteem, but you can reinforce it by giving them positive responsibilities in the home. Pastor Rawlings said he and his three brothers at home on the farm gave free labor, without which the farm would not have functioned. This gave each of us a sense of value, earned self-esteem.

Without a vision, people perish. Every child should have a job in the home. They should be jobs that won’t get done unless that child does it. One more important thing a man can do is love his wife. He said a man should never give his wife a reason to be jealous. The most important thing husbands and wives can do is pray together. Every couple at some point should pledge that they will do this.

Who did God select to be the primary teachers of our children? Not the schools, not the churches or youth rallies, but the parents. The Bible says Mom and Dad should be the primary teachers of their children.

Scott pointed out that the first four chapters of Proverbs are devoted to the wisdom and teaching of children.

He said to take time and read to your children, pray for them and teach them. We should train families to be little churches. Basically, he pointed out that we should raise our children in the ways of the Lord.

Scott also suggested parents should help their children find a vocation. He pointed out that government, schools and churches should have no right to change our value system. Wisdom given by parents will help a child develop their own values.

In summary, Scott said the devil cleverly has worked to drive 7 out of 10 from their faith. He discussed promises, and left for reading Exodus chapter 20, which, of course, gives all people the Ten Commandments to guide us in our lives.

If you are looking for a new church, Christ Community Church would be a great choice.

As believers, let us share the good news of Jesus Christ as Savior of the world. Each one, reach one. See ya in church.

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

