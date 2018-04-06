Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2344 25th Street, Portsmouth, meets for worship at 5 p.m.Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Ministers are Senior Pastor Scott Rawlings, Lead Pastor Matthew Rawlings, Pastoral Care Ralph Clay and Youth Leader Andrew Rawlings.

Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Matt teaching from the Gospel of Luke.

Pastor Matt will preach from Genesis 1 at both services this weekend.

RAW (Jr. & Sr. High) will begin a six-week series from Galatians.

Other events include Raising Tiny Disciples, Growth Group, Millennial Bible Study and the Men’s & Women’s Bible Studies throughout the week.

For more information, call 740-353-1633 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at www.christscommunity.net.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come praise our wonderful Lord and Savior with them.

Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Sunday, April 8, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, April 8, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Tuesday, April 10, 3-5 p.m. – Tracy Park Ministry

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m. – Nursing Home Ministry at South Shore Nursing Home.

Wednesday, April 11, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad having the study from God’s Word.

Thursday, April 12, 3-5 p.m. – Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry Open.

First Church of Christ

Services on Sunday, April 8, at the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will begin with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship services will start at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

The video study of Genesis will continue during the Praise, prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

Sam Cooke will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, call the church office at 740-574-5031 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is 740-574-1913.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Sunday, April 8, at noon will be our Spring Fling.

Tickets for the lasagna dinner, silent auction and basket raffles will be available for purchase. Join us for a fun time.

Community of Christ, 2237 Russell Avenue, West Portsmouth, will hold morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday April 8. Teacher Stacie Stephens will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Peace Be with You.” Elder Carol McGraw will bring forth the musical selections for the service and Elder Ed Crabtree will lead the youth during Children’s Church. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Elder Kathy Deemer hosting the group discussion. All are welcome.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

Breakfast is served 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings. Everyone is welcome. Sunday school 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening worship service 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7 p.m. Children’s Bible Club 7 p.m. Wednesday. Youth Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday with Ed Zeno. In memory of George Sisler, the church is accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave., Portsmouth.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message.

AWANA kids (preschool-6th grade) meet at 6 p.m. Sundays. On Sunday, April 15, we will have AWANA Sunday during morning worship. Participants in the AWANA program will be presented with certificates and awards. A covered dish dinner will be held in the Fellowship Room following morning worship service.

Administrative Board meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Bible Study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays with Pastor Pete leading.

Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals, and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about the church, services or activities, call 740-858-2621.