Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. This Sunday will be Easter, April 1. Nauvoo will have a sunrise service at The Complex at 7 a.m. in the football stadium bleachers. Please bring something to sit on as the bleachers will be cold and damp. Breakfast will follow at the church in the Fellowship Room. Easter morning service begins at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message and Holy Communion.

AWANA kids (preschool through sixth grade) will NOT meet on Easter Sunday. The Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2. Bible Study will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Pete leading.

Also, we are in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. Seeds are still being collected for the Scioto County Gardening Project but we need them by Easter Sunday. For more information about our church, services or activities, call us at 740-858-2621.

You are invited to Revival. It will be co-hosted 7 p.m. April 2-7 by Germany Hollow and Mount Hope Free Will Baptist Churches. There will be special singing nightly. On Monday through Wednesday, the Revival will be at Germany Hollow FWB Church. The preacher will be Ethan Smith on Monday, Shaun Howard on Tuesday and Chase Holbrook on Wednesday. On Thursday through Saturday, the Revival will be at Mount Hope FWB Church. The preacher will be Dale Henson on Thursday, Brandon DePriest on Friday and Mike Bevins on Saturday. Everyone is welcome.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. We will have our annual Easter egg hunt for children through sixth grade at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31. A hot dog lunch will be served, and there will be crafts and activities for the kids. Everyone is welcome. We will begin our Easter sunrise service at 8 a.m. in the cemetery, weather permitting. Easter breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Our Easter worship will be at 10:30 a.m. Please join us for these services.

Community of Christ, 2237 Russell Avenue, West Portsmouth, will proclaim the “Risen Savior” at its 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Communion morning worship service on Sunday April 1. The weekly World Church theme “Alleluia! Jesus Lives!” will be developed by Elder Kathy Deemer, who will also bring forth the Easter message. Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections for the service, and Elder Kim Green will lead the youth at 9:30 a.m. Saints Study will also begin at 9:30 a.m. with Elder Kathy Deemer in charge of the discussion. A continental breakfast will be offered to the saints during the morning worship time. After the morning worship hour concludes, an Easter egg hunt will be held on the church lawn for the youth. All are welcome.

First Church of Christ

Resurrection Sunday services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at the First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg. The adult choir will present a cantata, “Redeeming Love,” during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Minister Sam Cooke will have a short devotion during the worship service. Evening worship service will start at 6. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

The video study of Genesis will continue during the praise, prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

Minister Sam Cooke will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, call the church office at 740-574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is 740-574-1913.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd, would love for you to come and praise our Precious, Risen, Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with us. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. — Morning worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. Following morning worship, we will have an Easter egg hunt for the children.

Sunday, April 1, 6 p.m. — Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Tuesday, April 3, 3-5 p.m. — Tracy Park Ministry

Wednesday, April 4, 6 p.m. — Bible Study with Pastor Chad doing the study of God’s Word.

Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m. — Men’s meeting

Christ’s Community Church

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) invites you to hear Senior Pastor Scott Rawlings preach from the Gospel of John during the Easter services on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. Communion is served at both services. Nursery and Promise land for the young is also held at these times.

RAW Jr. and Sr. High will meet in the upper room at the break to learn “Who is Barabbas?” under the leadership of Youth Leader Andrew Rawlings

Lead Pastor Matthew Rawlings will continue his Sunday School teaching from the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Other events throughout the week are:

Tuesday, 6 p.m, Raising Tiny Disciples for parents of children ages birth-18 years old. Babysitting is provided. Wednesday 7 p.m, Growth Group with leader Ralph Clay.

Thursday 6:30 p.m., millennial Bible Study in the student center of CCC.

Saturday 8 a.m The Apostles Creed, men’s Bible study with leader Pat Apel.

CCC is located at 2433 25th street, Portsmouth. For information, call 740-353-1633 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or www.christ’s community.net or www.facebook.com/cccportsmouth.

Living Faith Temple

2018 annual Pentecost April4-6 at 14th & Kinney Streets, Portsmouth. Services 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Bishop Designee, Pastor Renae Martin, and Rev. Grainger C. Davis.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt after the morning service. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening worship service 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In memory of George Sisler, the church is accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.