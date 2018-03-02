Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation at Coles Blvd. Church, 1300 Coles Blvd, encourage you to worship with them.

Saturday, March 3, 9 a.m. – Men’s meeting

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m. – Tony Bates and Chad and Nathan Davis in concert at the church. Everyone is invited to attend.

Sunday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 4, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, March 7, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad doing the study in the book of Genesis.

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 4. Minister Sam Cooke will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The adult choir is practicing at 5:15 p.m. on Sundays for the Easter cantata.

The ladies meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7.

Minister Sam Cooke leads devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. For information about these events or the church, call 740-574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or leave a message. Sam Cooke is in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is 740-574-1913.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will have a Revival starting Sunday, March 4, through Wednesday, March 7, with George Holley preaching. Breakfast is served 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sundays. Everyone is welcome. Sunday school is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7 p.m. Children’s Bible Club 7 p.m. Wednesday. Youth Meeting 6 p.m. Thursday with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave., Portsmouth.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to worship with the congregation. The church is located at 5600 Junior Furnace/Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. The Lenten services begin with a light meal at 6:30 p.m. with a group discussion of the book “The Last Week” beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, welcomes you to worship with the congregation at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message and serving Holy Communion. Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 a.m.. AWANA kids (preschool through sixth grade) meet at 6 p.m. Sundays. This week, combined Lenten services begin at 6 p.m., and will be at Friendship UMC with Rev. John Richards bringing the message. Next Sunday, the Lenten service will be at Sciotoville Christ UMC with Rev. Gary Hopkins. Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 5. Bible Study will be 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Pete leading. Men’s Meeting is 9 a.m. Saturday, March 10. Nauvoo is collecting plastic eggs, candy/fillers for eggs and small prizes for all the children for the annual Easter egg hunt. The church is also in need of backpacks, medium (huggable) sized stuffed animals, throw blankets, books, coloring books/journals and warm socks for the Bear Hug Effect program, which gives a back pack full of these items to children being placed in foster care. For more information about the church, services or activities, call 740-858-2621.

Temper Faith Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Corey Carroll will be preaching at Temple Faith, 1454 Dry Run Road, West Portsmouth. Pastor Derrick Morrison invites the public to attend.