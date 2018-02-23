St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our Lenten services begin with light refreshments at 6:30 and a casual group discussion at 7:00 p. m. Everyone is invited.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue, West Portsmouth, will continue its Lenten journey with a “Healing Service” on Sunday, Feb. 25, during their 10:30 a.m. Morning Worship service. Love, prayers and administration will be uplifted to all who come needing them. Seventy Justin Delong will be planning the service with Elder Wayne Allen bringing forth the Morning Message. Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections for the Worship Hour along with Priest Luanne Day and Shannon Conley leading the youth. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Elder Kathy Deemer leading the discussion group. West Portsmouth Girlfriends-n-God Women’s Department will hold their annual Rummage/Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in the church basement. Treasures, baked goodies and concessions will be available during the event. All are welcome.

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. The children and youth will participate in the morning worship service. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the worship services. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., and there are Sunday school classes for all ages. The community is invited to worship with this congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the church annex. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Praise, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Sam Cooke, minister, will lead devotions at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, call the church office at 740-574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, or leave a message. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is 740-574-1913.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship with them.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship – Youth Sunday. Andy Jones will be bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting at the church.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad doing the study in the book of Genesis.

Saturday, March 3, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 Fifth Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete Shaffer will bring the message. Nauvoo Choir practices before morning worship at 9:30 a.m. AWANA kids (preschool-6th grade) meet on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. This week, our combined Lenten Services begins at 6 p.m., and will be at Minford UMC with Rev. Sam Peters bringing the message. Next Sunday, the Lenten Service will be at Friendship UMC with Rev. John Richards. Trustees meeting will be in the Fellowship Room at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Bible Study will be 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Pete leading. For more information, call 740-858-2621.

Mabert Rd Baptist Church is having Friends and Family Day on Sunday Feb. 25. The service time is at 10:30 a.m. with “Old Friends ” as special guest. Everyone is invited. Jim Benner is pastor.

Scioto County Church Women United World Day of Prayer 2018- Women, men, and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer, Friday, March 2, 2018. This year, the women of the WDP Committee or Suriname call us to worship considering the words “All God’s creation is very good!” With these words as a backdrop, we are invited to learn about Suriname’s history and rich cultural diversity. The women of Suriname share their stories of intergeneration’s wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance. The focus is on Genesis 1, the story of creation. The Bible study and worship service invite us to explore issues of climate change, natural disasters, pollution, and human abuse of the environment-all affecting God’s good Creation and God’s people.

This years’ service will be held on March 2nd, at 1 pm at Cornerstone Methodist on 4th and Offnere.

Invite your friends, family, and communities of faith to join the women of Suriname in prayer and song to support ecumenical efforts towards justice, peace, healing, and wholeness. The annual offering supports the work of World Day of Prayer USA and helps meet the needs of families in Suriname and around the world who are adversely affected by abuse of God’s goof creation.

World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and actions are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration.

Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service. And each year, we are called to action in response to the concerns raised by the writer country.