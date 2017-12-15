Church News

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Christmas program, December 17th at 6:00 p.m. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene to host Rev. Billy Huddleston and John Darin Rowsey

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, 25 Arnette Drive, Franklin Furnace, Ohio (behind Green Schools) will present “Rediscovering Christmas” with Rev. Billy Huddleston and John Darin Rowsey of The Guardians on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

Rev. Huddleston is an ordained elder and a commissioned evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. He received his education at Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois. During his four years at O.N.U., he was a four-year member of the Orpheus Choir, participated in the spiritual life program, held revivals and youth revivals across the educational region, and sang with the southern gospel quartet United. Since 1997, Billy has traveled fulltime preaching and singing, challenging people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, holding meetings in over 43 states and Canada.

Before joining The Guardians, John Darin sang with other notable groups, including New Journey and Karen Peck & New River. John has been a vital part of the group’s current sound and has written numerous hits for The Guardians and other artists. Several of his songs have reached #1 on the southern gospel charts. John has also been the recipient of the prestigious Dove Award.

Pastor Andy Ramey invites the public to attend. For further information call 740-354-9021.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. invite you to come worhsip with them.

Friday, December 15, 7 p.m. – “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” play.

Saturday, December 16, 7 p.m. – “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” play.

Sunday, December 17, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, December 17, 7 p.m. – “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” play.

Wednesday, December 20, 6 p.m. – We’ll go Christmas Caroling

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF SOUTH SHORE

“You are invited to be blessed this Christmas season to hear ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him!’ as performed by combined members of the First Baptist Church of South Shore, Fellowship Baptist Church of South Shore, and First Baptist Church of Russell. Celebrate the real meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ our Savior, with us on Sunday, December 17th, at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 234 James Hannah Dr, South Shore, Ky. Refreshments will be served following. For more information call Pastor Mark Lilly at 606-316-7856.

Berean Baptist Church invites you to “Bethlehem Lights”. When you come to Bethlehem Lights, you will enjoy the Christmas lights at Berean, but once you step inside, you step back in time 2000 years to the little town of Bethlehem to learn what everyday life was like. You can visit a stable with some special visitor before celebrating with traditional carol-singing and the Christmas story. Afterward, enjoy some Christmas cookies with your neighbors at Berean.

Our regular services on Sunday are Sunday School at 9:30 am, Morning services at 10:40 am (including Beginner and Junior Church), Evening service at 6:00 pm. On Tuesdays, Mommy and Me ~ for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends who are taking care of children ages birth – 5 years ~ 10:30-12:30 (which includes a free lunch). The Wednesday schedule is: AWANA and New Life Teens at 6:45 pm; prayer meeting at 7:00 pm,