Church News

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be having a Christmas program, December 17th at 6:00 p.m. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., invite you to come worship with them.

Sunday, December 10, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Following Morning Worship we will have our annual Christmas Dinner in the Fellowship Hall.

Sunday, December 10, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, December 13, 6 p.m. – Bible Study

Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17, at 7 p.m. each night – “A Smokey Mountain Christmas” Play.

THE FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sam Cooke, minister, will preach during the 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. worship services, and he will lead the Sunday school lesson. A Christmas-holiday carry-in dinner will follow the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The community is invited to worship with the congregation.

The ladies will meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the church annex.

Praise, prayer and Bible study with the study of Matthew will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The congregation invites everyone to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call the church office at (740) 574-5031 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Sam Cooke will be in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The minister’s office phone number is (740) 574-1913.

First Church of God, 3920 Gallia Street, New Boston, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome!

Candy Run Wesleyan Tabernacle in Lucasville will be having a Christmas Song Program Friday December 15, 2017. Featuring Christian performer and recording artist John Rowsey, Concert starts at 7:00 pm and concludes with Christmas snacks and goodies in the fellowship hall. If you haven’t visited with us in a while now may be the time! Everyone is welcome, share some of this Christmas’ joy with us. We are located at 1054 Lucasville – Minford Rd. Lucasville Oh.; info Sis. Grace 74-876-8597; Pastor Carl 740-259-5496; Duncan 740-727-2501

Otway Rally Results

Senior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Faith Fellowship – Kaleb Powell, Kirsten Powell

Second Place:Rehoboth Mission – Emily Winters, Ethan Winters, Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott

Junior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Pond Run Baptist – Ryan McCullough, Jadyn Hedge, Carter Essman, Eli McCullough, Theo Schackart, Ally Hedge

Second Place:Mount Joy – Jesse Copas

Third Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Gracie Stephens, Kiana Bell, Marty Clere,

Morgan Clere

Senior Otway Swords

First Place: Rehoboth Mission – Emily Winters,

Ethan Winters, Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott

Second Place: Faith Fellowship – Kaleb Powell, Kirsten Powell

Junior Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Carter Essman, Jadyn Hedge

Second Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Gracie Stephens, Paige Seaman, Marty Clere

Third Place: Mount Joy – Jesse Copas

Primary Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Ryan McCullough, Eli McCullough, Theo Schackart

Second Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Riley Stephens, Aubrey Slusher, Morgan Clere,

Autumn Taylor

Third Place: Rehoboth Mission – Weston Bramblette, Maggie Bramblette, Ian Yerian