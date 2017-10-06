Church news

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace / Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday, October 8, we will honor our First Responders. Everyone is welcome. If you wish to contact us, please call 740-574-8028.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. invite you to come and worship with them.

Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Sunday, October 8, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, October 8, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13, 7 p.m. – Revival at Tracy Park with Jason Plummer preaching and various groups and individuals singing.

Tuesday, October 10, 3 – 5 p.m. – Tracy Park Ministry

Thursday, October 12, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open. Entrance is at the back door.

Pastor Chad Benner 740-464-4540

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will conduct the business of the church during their 10:30 AM Morning Worship service on Sunday October 8 at their Fall Business Meeting. The saints will gather at 10:30 AM with the weekly World Church theme of “Jesus the Cornerstone” being developed by Elder Vick Bloomfield. Priest Luanne Day will play the musical selections along with Kelli Hunter, Elder Wayne Allen and Deacon Vicki Allen leading the youth during the Worship Hour. Saints Study discussion group meets each Sunday morning at 9:30 AM led by Elder Kathy Deemer. The Girlfriends-n-God Women’s Department of the branch will present their 35th annual “Holiday Bazaar” on Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4 from 9 AM – 4 PM each day in the church basement. All are welcome!!

Senior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Dylan Essman

Second Place: Rehoboth Mission – Hailey Wiltshire, Wyatt Chamberlin, Emily Winters,

Ethan Winters, Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott

Third Place: Faith Fellowship – Kaleb Powell

Junior Otway Quizzing

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Ryan McCullough, Jayden Hedge, Carter Essman,

Eli McCullough, Theo Schackart

Second Place: Mount Joy – Jesse Copas

Third Place: Faith Fellowship – Karter Powell

Senior Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Dylan Essman

Second Place: Rehoboth Mission – Hailey Wiltshire, Wyatt Chamberlin, Emily Winters,

Ethan Winters, Maribeth Yerian, Kaylee Scott

Third Place: Mount Joy -Valerie Eury

Junior Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Carter Essman, Jadyn Hedge

Second Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Gracie Stephens, Paige Seaman, Marty Clere,

Braydon Taylor

Third Place: Rehoboth Mission – Abigail Wiltshire

Primary Otway Swords

First Place: Pond Run Baptist Church – Ryan McCullough, Eli McCullough, Theo Schackart

Second Place: Rocky Fork Community Church – Riley Stephens, Aubrey Slusher, Morgan Clere,

Autumn Taylor

Third Place: Mount Joy – Nate Copas

The Ladies Auxiliary at Charity Free Will Baptist Church, 7432 State Route 139, Lucasville, (Clarktown) Ohio is going to have a yard sale on October 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday) starting at 8:00 a.m. Items will include clothes, books, puzzles, collectibles, and many more items. There will also be a food and bake sale.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Appreciation Day. Chris Oiler will be preaching in the morning and evening service on Sunday, October 8th.

Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno.

Blessing of the Animals at Nauvoo UMC

Nauvoo United Methodist Church will be celebrating God’s creation and blessing upon the animals on Sunday, October 8th at 3 pm with“The Blessing of the Animals.” The public is invited to gather with their pets in the picnic shelter in the church’s parking lot at Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 Fifth St.,(at the corner of 5th Street and Washington Blvd.) in West Portsmouth.

For safety reasons it is requested that all pets be appropriately restrained with a leash or in a cage. For the pets that aren’t portable, Rev. Pete Shaffer, would be pleased to offer a blessing at your home or farm. For more information call the church at (740) 858- 2621

Firebrick Christian Baptist Church will have its annual Fall Craft Show and Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00am to 4:00 pm at the church fellowship hall located on Firebrick/Indian Run Road in Firebrick, KY. Come see the different vendors such as LulaRoe, Scentsy, Heavenly Handmade Jewelry, Rada, Primitive and Homemade Crafts and much more. There will be concession for sale such as Chili, Hot Dogs, Desserts. We will have inflatables for the youth along with face painting, hay rides and games. All proceeds will go to benefit our Thanksgiving/Christmas Food and Toy Baskets and our Homeless Bags Program.

Firebrick Christian Baptist Church is having its annual Union Meeting October 11th to October 15th at the church located on Firebrick/Indian Run road in Firebrick, Ky. Wednesday we will have The Monroe’s singing and Brother Owen Sensabaugh preaching. Thursday will feature The Gospel Tide singing and Brother Mike Bivens preaching. Friday we will have the Gray Family singing and Brother Bob Davis preaching. Saturday Mountain Joy will be singing and Brother Chris Lawhun will be preaching. Sunday evening@6:00pm. The Sons Family will be singing and Brother Travis Hobbs will be preaching. All service times are 7:00pm except Sunday evening. Pastor Raymond Lewis and the congregation would love to see you.

BEREAN BAPTIST CHURCH ~ 5526 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville ~ 740-776-2277 ~ On October 31, 2017, we invite the community to join us for a Fall Festival: Truth and Treat Night. The festivities are from 6 – 8 pm in the Family Center. There will be door prizes for parents! Free Hotdogs and Candy! A Bouncy house and lots of games! We hope you’ll join us!

Our regular services on Sunday are Sunday School at 9:30 am, Morning services at 10:40 am (including Beginner and Junior Church), Evening service at 6:00 pm. On Tuesdays, Mommy and Me ~ for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends who are taking care of children ages birth – 5 years ~ 10:30-12:30 (which includes a free lunch). The Wednesday schedule is: AWANA and New Life Teens at 6:45 pm; prayer meeting at 7:00 pm