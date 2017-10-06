Learn to dance and sing in the rain

My wife and I acquired a plaque for a friend that said, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass… it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” When I think of that statement I think of victory not defeat. I think of prosperity, love and an, “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me attitude.” I know times of trials and tribulation will come upon all those who walk this earth. Yet there are times, as Christians, when trials and tribulations will overtake us and we will stumble in our faith. We begin to ask, “Why me Lord I thought everything would be lollypops and roses!” When this happens we tend to forget that Jesus said that we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. Please notice what He didn’t say. He didn’t say, “You could be the salt of the earth someday or you might be a light in the future.” Instead He said, “You are!!!” Our flame will never be extinguished and our saltiness will never lose its savor as long as we are connected to the Savior of the world! When we get down in the mouth we not only let ourselves down but we also let the Lord down too. When this happens our friends and neighbors never get to see the true Christ, the one who will never leave us or forsake us. They never see the joy and steadfastness that one can posses as they go through trials and tribulation. Instead we become as those in I Thessalonians chapter four and verse thirteen who doubted the resurrection. “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.”

Brothers and sisters listen to me, no matter what trials and tribulations come upon us never forget the hope that we possess. We have the hope of today living a life of victory in the here and now. We don’t have to look for a future blessing; we have it NOW! And praise God we also have the hope of tomorrow and the eternal home that the Lord has prepared for all who love him! I will use a quote a dear friend of mine always happily recites when trials are on the horizon, “1Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” {John 14:1-3}

Never forget Christian that we can do this because we walk a different pathway than the world. We don’t allow circumstances to rule our lives. In fact we live above the circumstances! Therefore the Lord has enabled us to dance and sing in the rain.

When I think of dancing and singing in the rain I think of Gene Kelly in the 1952 movie classic Singing In The Rain. Now I’m not singing and dancing in the rain because of Gene Kelly, I am able to do it through the blood of Jesus Christ! By the way, does anyone have a pitch pipe and their dancing shoes on? Are you ready? Join me in a tribute to our Lord by letting our light shine.Let the stormy clouds chase everyone from the place. Come on with the rain I’ve a smile on my face. I’ll walk down the lane with a happy refrain because I’m dancing and singing in the rain. {Lyrics in italics written by Arthur Freed}

