Get ‘ER done

A little girl had a large collection of dolls. Her uncle was visiting one spring day and asked her, “Are these your favorite dolls?” The little girl looked up at him and replied, “No, they aren’t. My favorite doll is in a very special place.” Her uncle said, “Can I see your favorite doll?” She nodded her head and said, “Uh hu.” She took him by his hand and led him all the way to the back of the house and reached into a weather beaten bookcase and pulled out an old Raggedy Ann doll. Her uncle noticed right away that the doll was in sad shape, she was missing both eyes, both arms, one leg and the doll’s hair was a complete mess. Her uncle looked at her shaking his head and asked, “Why exactly is this your favorite doll Teresa?” The little girl looked up at him as she lovingly cradled the doll in her arms and said, “Because if I didn’t love her, no one else would.”

Sometimes I think that is the same way God thinks about you and me when He examines our imperfections. Sometimes he sees us as broken and destitute yet He loves us more than anyone else ever could. Isn’t it awesome that we have a Heavenly Father that cares when no one else does? I am thankful that our God is compassionate, personal, and forgiving. Our God will never leave us or forsake us; He is always there waiting to lovingly comfort us in our time of need.

If you are reading this and saying to yourself, “No one really cares what happens to me.” You are wrong; God has never stopped caring about you. Listen; if your life is a “train wreck” you can start over. You can begin anew. That is what is so great about God and His Son Jesus Christ! The formula is simple; you see it is only a matter of seeing yourself as God sees you. Our Father has high hopes for all His children. The Apostle Paul knew that when he said, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Notice that Paul didn’t say, “I can do it all on my own!” We all need someone to be our strength; someone we can lean on. That is why when trouble comes our way if we have the Lord as our Lord we can still have high hopes!

Since we are talking about high hopes I’ll leave you with the lyrics of the song High Hopes written by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen: “Next time you’re found, with your chin on the ground. There’s a lot to be learned, so look around. Just what makes that little old ant think he’ll move that rubber tree plant? Anyone knows an ant, can’t move a rubber tree plant. But he’s got high hopes, he’s got high hopes. He’s got high apple pie, in the sky hopes. So any time you’re gettin’ low ‘stead of lettin’ go just remember that ant. Oops there goes another rubber tree plant!”

Brothers and sisters be just like that ant. He got her done and with God you CAN GET ‘ER DONE too! I don’t know about you, but as far as I am concerned that calls for a big “AMEN”!

Spinnati http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Spinnati-5.jpg Spinnati