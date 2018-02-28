SOMC BIRTHS:
February 5
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Kasey Penix of Portsmouth, son
February 9
Miranda Howard and Patrick Caspari of Piketon, daughter
Brett Pertuset and Amy Campbell of Lucasville, son
February 10
Brian and Megan Zimmer of Lucasville, daughter
February 12
Mr. and Mrs. Elisha Allen of McDermott, son
Matthew and Charity Coleman of Portsmouth, son
February 13
Suree Burns of Portsmouth, daughter
Joseph and Andrea Holt of Piketon, son
Lacie Helton and Ryan Shoemaker of Otway, daughter
Christy L. Fowler and David Plew of Portsmouth, son
February 14
Nicole Maynard and Robert Simpson of Lucasville, son
February 16
Nathan and Kiersten McCane of Vanceburg (Ky.), son
February 17
Crystal Davis and Jason Harrell of Portsmouth, son
February 18
Rachel and William Warner of Goshen (Ind.), daughter
February 19
Morgan Christopher and Nathan Franke of Lucasville, son
Zachary and Shanda Cordle of Vanceburg (Ky.), son
Samantha Collins and Christopher Ward of Portsmouth, son
Morgan Ramsey and Jason Smith of Lucasville, daughter
February 20
Tammy and Chris Nichols of Blue Creek, son
Noah Riggs and Izzy Riggs of Minford, daughter
Larry Campbell and Samantha Robertson of Portsmouth, daughter
Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Samantha Morris of Lucasville, son
February 21
Mr. and Mrs. Kelly and Kimberly Slaughter-Hannah of West Portsmouth, daughter
Hannah Runyon and David Dunbarr of Wheelersburg, son
Logan and Kendra Snively of Piketon, son
Laci Carr of New Boston, son
Steven Ryder and Amber Ketcham of Portsmouth, son
February 22
Matthew Hysell and Beth Miller of McDermott, son
Cali Thompson and David Meadows of Portsmouth, son
February 23
Mr. and Mrs. Justin Caudill, son
Isaac and Julie Fenton of South Webster, daughter
February 26
Danielle Coyle of McDermott, daughter
Kenneth and Kayla Allred of Lucasville, daughter
Amber Rayner of Portsmouth, son
Katrina Lambert and Alvey Shipley of Beaver, daughter
February 27
Michael Brady and Brittany Wright of Piketon, son
Miranda Jenkins of Portsmouth, son
Angela M. Conley and Zane E. Conley of Wheelersburg, son
Alex and Mackenzie Coakley of Portsmouth, son
February 28
Brandon and Chasitee Dean of Portsmouth, daughter